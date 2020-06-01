|
Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023 | Need for Technologies in Exploration Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry and it is poised to grow by USD 33.89 billion during 2019-2023. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The need for advanced technologies in exploration activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
■ Technology
■ IoT
■ E&P Software
■ Big Data
■ Cloud Computing
■ HPC
■ AI
■ AR/VR
■ Data Monetization
■ Geographic Landscape
■ APAC
■ Europe
■ MEA
■ North America
■ South America
This study identifies the implementation of mobility solutions in the oil and gas sector as one of the prime reasons driving the digital transformation market growth in the oil and gas industry during the next few years.
■ 2.2 Preface
■ 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
■ Market characteristics
■ Market segmentation analysis
■ Market sizing 2018
■ Market size and forecast 2018-2023
■ Bargaining power of suppliers
■ Threat of new entrants
■ Threat of substitutes
■ Threat of rivalry
■ Market condition
■ Comparison by technology
■ IoT – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
■ E&P Software – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
■ Big Data – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
■ Cloud computing – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
■ HPC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
■ AI – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
■ AR/VR – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
■ Data Monetization – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
■ Market opportunity by technology
■ Geographic comparison
■ North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
■ APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
■ MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
■ Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
■ South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
■ Key leading countries
■ Market opportunity
■ Market challenges
■ Rise in edge computing
■ Implementation of mobility solutions in oil and gas sector
■ Landscape disruption
■ Competitive scenario
■ Vendor classification
■ Market positioning of vendors
■ Emerson Electric Co.
■ General Electric Co.
■ IBM Corp.
■ Intel Corp.
■ Microsoft Corp.
■ Oracle Corp.
■ Rockwell Automation Inc.
■ SAP SE
■ Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
■ Teradata Corp.
■ List of abbreviations
■ Definition of market positioning of vendors
