3:30 | 02.06.2020

Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023 | Need for Technologies in Exploration Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry and it is poised to grow by USD 33.89 billion during 2019-2023. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005530/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Teradata Corp. are some of the major market participants. The need for advanced technologies in exploration activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The need for advanced technologies in exploration activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry is segmented as below: ■ Technology ■ IoT ■ E&P Software ■ Big Data ■ Cloud Computing ■ HPC ■ AI ■ AR/VR ■ Data Monetization ■ Geographic Landscape ■ APAC ■ Europe ■ MEA ■ North America ■ South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32114Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry report covers the following areas: ■ Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry size ■ Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry trends ■ Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry analysis This study identifies the implementation of mobility solutions in the oil and gas sector as one of the prime reasons driving the digital transformation market growth in the oil and gas industry during the next few years.

Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry, including some of the vendors such as Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Teradata Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformDigital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

■ CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023 ■ Detailed information on factors that will assist digital transformation market growth in the oil and gas industry during the next five years ■ Estimation of the digital transformation market size in the oil and gas industry and its contribution to the parent market ■ Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior ■ The growth of the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry ■ Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors ■ Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry

Table Of Contents :PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

■ 2.1 Preface ■ 2.2 Preface ■ 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

■ Market ecosystem ■ Market characteristics ■ Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

■ Market definition ■ Market sizing 2018 ■ Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

■ Bargaining power of buyers ■ Bargaining power of suppliers ■ Threat of new entrants ■ Threat of substitutes ■ Threat of rivalry ■ Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

■ Market segmentation by technology ■ Comparison by technology ■ IoT – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ E&P Software – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ Big Data – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ Cloud computing – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ HPC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ AI – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ AR/VR – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ Data Monetization – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

■ Geographic segmentation ■ Geographic comparison ■ North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ Key leading countries ■ Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

■ Market drivers ■ Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

■ Use of digital twin technology ■ Rise in edge computing ■ Implementation of mobility solutions in oil and gas sector

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

■ Overview ■ Landscape disruption ■ Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

■ Vendors covered ■ Vendor classification ■ Market positioning of vendors ■ Emerson Electric Co. ■ General Electric Co. ■ IBM Corp. ■ Intel Corp. ■ Microsoft Corp. ■ Oracle Corp. ■ Rockwell Automation Inc. ■ SAP SE ■ Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. ■ Teradata Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

■ Research methodology ■ List of abbreviations ■ Definition of market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005530/en/