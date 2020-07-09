16:29 | 09.07.2020

Dignitana Selected as Scalp Cooling Provider by Nuffield Health in UK

– Next generation DigniCap Delta device minimizes hair loss from chemotherapySTOCKHOLM, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Dignitana AB [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2853997-1&h=2165040538&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dignitana.com%2F&a=Dignitana+AB] today announces a partnership with Nuffield Health [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2853997-1&h=1949169511&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nuffieldhealth.com%2Fhospitals%2Fareas-of-speciality%2Fcancer-care&a=Nuffield+Health] in the United Kingdom to provide DigniCap scalp cooling to minimize hair loss from chemotherapy. As the largest healthcare charity in the United Kingdom, Nuffield Health operates 31 hospitals and will initially provide DigniCap at North Staffordshire in Newcastle-under-Lyme and Wolverhampton Hospital in West Midlands, expanding to other Nuffield hospitals in the future.”We are delighted to work with Nuffield in bringing the next generation in scalp cooling technology to their patients,” said William Cronin, Chief Executive Officer of Dignitana AB. “Hair loss is a critical quality of life issue for so many cancer patients. The next generation DigniCap Delta is designed to optimize results and provide significant improvements in the patient experience. The dedicated team at Nuffield shares our commitment to these values and is eager to provide patients with access to this cutting-edge technology.”Sweden-based Dignitana is the world leader in scalp cooling innovation providing the DigniCap Scalp Cooling System in 38 countries around the globe. The CE-marked DigniCap Scalp Cooling System demonstrated a success rate of 66 percent in the pivotal trial for FDA clearance in 2015. The new DigniCap Delta device was introduced in 2019.CONTACT: Investor RelationsMelissa BourestomVP Corporate Communications +1-469-518-5031investorrelations@dignitana.com [mailto:investorrelations@dignitana.com]This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2853997-1&h=136214339&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com]https://news.cision.com/dignitana-ab/r/dignitana-selected-as-scalp-cooling-provider-by-nuffield-health-in-uk,c3151294 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2853997-1&h=1864321999&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fdignitana-ab%2Fr%2Fdignitana-selected-as-scalp-cooling-provider-by-nuffield-health-in-uk%2Cc3151294&a=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fdignitana-ab%2Fr%2Fdignitana-selected-as-scalp-cooling-provider-by-nuffield-health-in-uk%2Cc3151294]The following files are available for download: https://mb.cision.com/Main/2116/3151294/1277215.pdf Dignitana selected as

Scalp Cooling Provider

by Nuffield Health in UK https://news.cision.com/dignitana-ab/i/dignicap-delta-on-patient,c2805123 DigniCap Delta on patient https://news.cision.com/dignitana-ab/i/dignicap-delta,c2805125

DigniCap Delta Dignitana AB