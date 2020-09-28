|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:00 | 28.09.2020
Diode Ventures Sells Fort Bend, Texas Solar Photovoltaic Project to Global Renewables Leader ACCIONA
Diode Ventures, a Black & Veatch company that develops global infrastructure projects, today announced that renewable energy leader ACCIONA has acquired 100 percent of a 240-megawatt (MW) ac/315 MW dc photovoltaic (PV) project in development in Fort Bend County, Texas.
With the transaction, ACCIONA extends its footprint in U.S. solar generation as demand for renewable energy grows due to increasing efforts to decarbonize the electric sector. Solar and wind projects owned and operated by ACCIONA generate more than 1,000 MWs of power in the United States and Canada, with more in development. With three wind power projects in Cameron County, Texas, the Fort Bend project represents ACCIONA’s fourth investment in the state, and its first solar PV project in Texas. When operational, Fort Bend will give the company more than 750 MWs of renewable capacity in Texas. ACCIONA has committed to delivering 1,600 MWs of new solar across the United States by 2023.
The project, expected to create about 300 jobs during the construction phase, will be within the territory of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), a membership-based nonprofit corporation that manages electricity flow to more than 26 million Texas customers. That represents about 90 percent of the state’s electric load.
Diode Ventures, which offers clients reliable, turnkey asset-development solutions for large-scale infrastructure programs, has teamed with Enfinite Capital to develop the Fort Bend Solar project to a Full Notice to Proceed (FNTP) state. As an investment and asset management firm, Enfinite Capital specializes in renewable energy, infrastructure and real estate assets.
Diode bought the Fort Bend Solar project from global property group and contractor Lendlease in 2018.
“With solar power continuing to surge in demand as a cleaner, greener provider of electricity, we’re pleased to see this ambitious project advance closer to becoming a reality,” said Brad Hardin, Diode Ventures’ president. “This is another important step toward sustainability and lowering our carbon footprint in an evolving electric marketplace, and we’re proud to be part of it.”
“We are excited to invest in Fort Bend County and to bring this solar project forward,” said Rafael Esteban, CEO of ACCIONA’s energy division in North America. “This is an opportunity to continue our success in the State of Texas. The Fort Bend project will be a flagship of our US portfolio and a demonstration of our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders while advancing economic development and sustainability.”
In the field of energy, ACCIONA is a global operator in renewables with 30 years’ experience in the sector and 10,407 megawatts (MW) under its ownership, distributed in 16 countries on the five continents. It has 226 wind farms, 76 hydropower plants, 11 large photovoltaic plants, 3 biomass plants and a CSP plant. acciona.com
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer