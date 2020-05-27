23:00 | 27.05.2020

Direct Current Power System Market 2020-2024 | Surging Demand For LEDs To Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the direct current power system market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.81 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005775/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Direct Current Power System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact on the Direct Current Power System Market

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., AEG Power Solutions BV, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, Heinzinger electronic GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lite-On Power System Solutions, and Vertiv Group Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the surging demand for LEDs will offer immense growth opportunities, changing customer demands will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Surging demand for LEDs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, changing customer demand might hamper the market growth.

Direct Current Power System Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Direct Current Power System Market is segmented as below: End-user Telecom Industrial Commercial Others. Type 0-24V DC Power System 48V DC Power System More Than 48V DC Power System Geography North America APAC Europe South America MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43266Direct Current Power System Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our direct current power system market report covers the following areas: Direct Current Power System Market Size Direct Current Power System Market Trends Direct Current Power System Market Industry Analysis This study identifies the growing demand for decentralized renewable energy as one of the prime reasons driving the direct current power system market growth during the next few years.

Direct Current Power System Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the direct current power system market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., AEG Power Solutions BV, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, Heinzinger electronic GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lite-On Power System Solutions, and Vertiv Group Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the direct current power system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist direct current power system market growth during the next five years Estimation of the direct current power system market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the direct current power system market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of direct current power system market vendors

Table Of Contents :Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments Comparison by End-user Telecom – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Industrial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Commercial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments Comparison by Type 48V DC power system – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 0-24V DC power system – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 More than 48V DC power system – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors ABB Ltd. Advanced Energy Industries Inc. AEG Power Solutions BV Delta Electronics Inc. Eaton Corp. Plc EnerSys Heinzinger electronic GmbH Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Lite-On Power System Solutions Vertiv Group Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

