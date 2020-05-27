|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 27.05.2020
Direct Current Power System Market 2020-2024 | Surging Demand For LEDs To Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the direct current power system market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.81 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Surging demand for LEDs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, changing customer demand might hamper the market growth.
End-user
Telecom
Industrial
Commercial
Others.
Type
0-24V DC Power System
48V DC Power System
More Than 48V DC Power System
Geography
North America
APAC
Europe
South America
MEA
Direct Current Power System Market Size
Direct Current Power System Market Trends
Direct Current Power System Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for decentralized renewable energy as one of the prime reasons driving the direct current power system market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist direct current power system market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the direct current power system market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the direct current power system market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of direct current power system market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by End-user
Telecom – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Industrial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Commercial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Comparison by Type
48V DC power system – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
0-24V DC power system – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
More than 48V DC power system – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
Advanced Energy Industries Inc.
AEG Power Solutions BV
Delta Electronics Inc.
Eaton Corp. Plc
EnerSys
Heinzinger electronic GmbH
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Lite-On Power System Solutions
Vertiv Group Corp.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer