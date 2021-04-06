|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:03 | 06.04.2021
Dive Technologies and Metron Announce Partnership to Commercialize Advanced Autonomy Software on DIVE-LD
Dive Technologies, Inc., a Boston-based subsea robotics designer and manufacturer, today announced a commercial partnership with Metron, Inc. This partnership will directly support the commercialization of Metron’s Autonomy, Navigation, Command & Control (ANCC) software suite on Dive Technologies’ large displacement autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), the DIVE-LD. Initial sea testing of the DIVE-LD with ANCC software was completed in December 2020.
Metron’s advanced autonomy software system is based on nearly a decade of research and development focused on enabling long-duration underwater missions in complex and dynamic environments. Capabilities such as obstacle avoidance and dynamic mission replanning and re-tasking are enabled through internal simulations that allow the vehicle to play out potential future scenarios and make the best decisions leading to overall mission success.
“We’re excited to bring this partnership to life this spring as we embark on our first commercial survey jobs off the east coast,” continues Lebo.
“Metron is thrilled to bring our autonomy experience to the commercial market in partnership with Dive Technologies,” says Van Gurley, CEO of Metron. “Our capabilities for advanced, onboard decision-making combined with the DIVE-LD’s endurance and low cost creates a unique capability for clients. Our systems provide for the autonomous decision-making and dynamic onboard mission replanning that is necessary for reliable, long duration operations where mission failure would be costly and human intervention not always possible.”
