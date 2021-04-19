|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:31 | 22.12.2021
Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Voluntary Recall for Salads Processed at its Bessemer City, NC and Yuma, AZ Facilities Due to Possible Health Risk from Listeria monocytogenes
Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., is voluntarily recalling from the market all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Bessemer City, NC and its Yuma, AZ production facilities due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. and is also temporarily suspending operations at both facilities to conduct an extensive cleaning and sanitation protocol. Products subject to the voluntary recall are identified by a product lot code beginning with the either the letter “N” or “Y” in the upper right-hand corner of the package (see examples below) and will have a “Best if Used By” date between November 30, 2021, and January 8, 2022. Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume the product and to discard it immediately.
Listing of products subject to each of these recalls is set forth below.
Recalled salad items from the Bessemer City facility were distributed in the states of AL, CT, FL, GA, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, and VA. Recalled salad items from the Yuma facility were distributed in the states of AL, AZ, CT, FL, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MI, MN, MS, NC, ND, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WI.
No products produced from Dole facilities in Springfield, OH (production/lot codes beginning with “W”) or Soledad, CA (production/lot codes beginning with “B”) are included in these voluntary recalls. In addition, no other Dole products, including “ready-to-eat” salad products, fresh fruit, and field-packed fresh vegetables, are part of these voluntary recalls and are safe to consume.
Dole retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no recalled product is available for purchase by consumers.
Retailer and consumer questions about the voluntary recalls should be directed to the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111, Monday—Friday, 8:00am to 3:00pm Pacific Time.
Dole Fresh Vegetables is coordinating closely with regulatory officials.
LISTING OF PRODUCTS SUBJECT TO BESSEMER CITY RECALL
Production Description
Product UPC
Ahold 10oz Chopped Romaine
688267011085
Ahold 12oz American Blend
688267011535
Ahold 12oz Garden Salad Mix
688267184437
Ahold 32oz Garden Salad
688267011610
Ahold 5oz 50/50 Spinach & Spring Mix
688267176524
Ahold 5oz Arugula
688267011559
Ahold 5oz Spring Mix
688267011191
Ahold 6oz Baby Spinach Bag
688267010965
Ahold 7oz Butter Blend
688267011436
Ahold 8oz Italian House Blend
688267011627
Dole 10.2oz Chopped Bacon Caesar
071430000892
Dole 10.6oz Chopped Greek
071430000885
Dole 10.7oz Chopped Fiesta Lime Kit
071430000991
Dole 10.8oz Chop Caesar Kit
071430000847
Dole 10oz 50/50 Spinach & Spring Mix Blend Clamshell
071430010983
Dole 10oz Angel Hair Coleslaw
071430009741
Dole 10oz Baby Spinach Clamshell
071430000168
Dole 10oz Caesar Kit
071430008065
Dole 10oz Light Caesar Kit US
071430009253
Dole 10oz Shredded Carrot
071430000281
Dole 10oz Spring Mix Clamshell
071430000137
Dole 10oz Very Veggie
071430010082
Dole 11.3oz Chop Avocado Ranch Kit
01430000915
Dole 11.3oz Chop Avocado Ranch Kit
071430000915
Dole 11.3oz Ultimate Caesar Kit
071430017029
Dole 11.5 oz Creamy Coleslaw Kit
071430017173
Dole 11oz Greener Selection
071430009659
Dole 12.1oz Buffalo Ranch Chopped Kit
071430000946
Dole 12.2oz Chopped Applewood Bacon Kit
071430001011
Dole 12.2oz Chopped Sunflower Crunch Kit
071430000342
Dole 12.9oz Bacon & Bleu Chopped Kit
071430000304
Dole 12.9oz Chipotle and Cheddar Chopped Kit
071430000311
Dole 12oz American Blend
071430009338
Dole 12oz Garden Salad
071430011355
Dole 12oz Premium Sweet Kale Kit
071430000809
Dole 13 oz BBQ Ranch Chopped Kit
071430000298
Dole 13.25oz Country Ranch
071430017302
Dole 13.6oz Sesame Asian Chopped Kit
071430000359
Dole 13.6oz Sunflower Crunch Chopped Kit
071430000342
Dole 13oz Endless Summer Kit
071430010730
Dole 13oz Southwest Kit
071430017012
Dole 14oz Coleslaw
071430010662
Dole 14oz Southern Slaw
071430010365
Dole 15.5oz Family Ultimate Caesar
071430000830
Dole 15oz Family Classic Romaine
071430010372
Dole 24oz Garden Salad
071430011362
Dole 2lb Chopped Romaine
071430009512
Dole 5.5oz Baby Spinach
071430009642
Dole 5oz 50/50 Spinach & Spring Mix Blend
071430010976
Dole 5oz Arugula
071430010723
Dole 5oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell
071430846254
Dole 5oz Spring Mix
071430009437
Dole 6 oz Butter Bliss
071430010709
Dole 6.9oz Blueberry Bliss Salad Kit
071430010495
Dole 7oz Field Greens
071430009611
Dole 8.3oz Spinach Miso Crunch Kit
071430010532
Dole 8oz Shredded Lettuce
071430010655
Dole 8oz Spinach
071430009765
Dole 9.0oz Premium Romaine
071430009109
Dole 9.1oz Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit
071430000939
Dole 9.8oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit
071430001004
Dole 9oz Classic Romaine
071430010693
Dole 9oz Hearts of Romaine
071430009567
Kroger 10oz Hearts of Romaine
011110910448
Kroger 10oz Baby Spinach Clamshell
011110910509
Kroger 10oz Italian Blend
011110910455
Kroger 10oz Leafy Romaine
011110910462
Kroger 10oz Premium Romaine Blend
011110910387
Kroger 10oz Spring Mix Clamshell
011110910523
Kroger 10oz Tender Spinach (Teen)
011110916495
Kroger 12oz Garden Salad
011110910363
Kroger 12oz Veggie Blend
011110910486
Kroger 16oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell
111110911308
Kroger 1lb Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell
111110911513
Kroger 24oz Garden Salad
011110910370
Kroger 4.5oz Shredded Green Leaf
011110061065
Kroger 5.5oz 50/50 Mix Clamshell
011110910530
Kroger 5oz Chopped Kale
011110221490
Kroger 5oz Organic Baby Arugula Clamshell
111110911506
Kroger 5oz Organic Baby Kale Clamshell
111110917270
Kroger 5oz Organic Baby Romaine Blend Clamshell
111110911278
Kroger 5oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell
111110911285
Kroger 5oz Organic Power Greens Clamshell
111110917331
Kroger 5oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell
111110911315
Kroger 5oz Spring Mix Clamshell
011110910516
Kroger 6oz Baby Spinach Clamshell
011110910493
Kroger 8oz Field Greens
011110910424
Kroger 8oz Shredded Romaine
011110221483
Lidl 10oz Caesar Kit
20737740
Lidl 11oz 50/50Baby Spinach/Spring Mix Blend Clamshell
4056489503576
Lidl 11oz Baby Spinach Clamshell
4056489503552
Lidl 11oz Spring Mix Clamshell
4056489503569
Lidl 12oz American
4056489210511
Lidl 12oz Garden Salad
20737726
Lidl 12oz Sesame Asian Chopped Kit
4056489210450
Lidl 14oz Coleslaw
4056489151265
Lidl 16oz Baby Spinach Clamshell
4056489210542
Lidl 5oz Baby Arugula
4056489210535
Lidl 5oz Spring Mix
20737702
Lidl 6oz Baby Spinach
20737696
Lidl 8oz Shred Lettuce
4056489151272
Lidl 8oz Teen Spinach
20269845
Lidl 9oz Italian Blend
20737733
Little Salad Bar 10.65oz Caesar Kit
4099100263923
Little Salad Bar 10oz Caesar Kit
4099100087000
Little Salad Bar 11.5oz Chopped Avocado Ranch Kit
4099100219555
Little Salad Bar 12oz Chop Sunflower Crunch Kit
4099100087925
Little Salad Bar 12oz Chopped Asian Kit
4099100086973
Little Salad Bar 12oz Chopped Southwest Kit
4099100087031
Little Salad Bar 12oz Chopped Sweet Kale Kit
4099100083552
Little Salad Bar 12oz Garden Salad
4099100082982
Little Salad Bar 14oz Coleslaw
4099100154887
Little Salad Bar 5oz Spring Mix
4099100083507
Little Salad Bar 6oz Butter Lettuce
4099100083064
Little Salad Bar 8oz Shredded Lettuce
4099100087963
Little Salad Bar 8oz Spinach
4099100083453
Little Salad Bar 9oz Italian Blend
4099100083194
Marketside 10oz Angel Hair Coleslaw
681131387491
Marketside 10oz Leafy Romaine Salad
681131027816
Marketside 10oz Premium Hearts of Romaine Salad
681131027830
Marketside 10oz Spinach
681131329460
Marketside 11.3oz Chopped Caesar Kit
681131148320
Marketside 11oz 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Blend Clamshell
681131355018
Marketside 11oz Baby Spinach Clamshell
681131090254
Marketside 11oz Spring Mix w/ Greenleaf Clamshell
681131355001
Marketside 12.3oz Chopped Avocado Ranch Kit
681131305136
Marketside 12oz Classic Iceberg
681131328944
Marketside 12oz Crisp Greens
681131355032
Marketside 13.4oz Chopped Southwest Kit
681131305129
Marketside 13.7oz Asian Chopped Kit
681131305150
Marketside 13.8oz Cherry Almond Gorgonzola Chop Kit
681131305167
Marketside 13.8oz Sunflower Bacon Kit
681131305143
Marketside 14.6oz Bacon Caesar Kit
681131387354
Marketside 15oz Caesar Kit
681131387446
Marketside 16oz Organic 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Clamshell
681131354783
Marketside 16oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell
681131085731
Marketside 16oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell
681131354769
Marketside 16oz Shredded Iceberg
681131532099
Marketside 16oz Tri-Color Coleslaw
681131387484
Marketside 18oz Premium Romaine Salad
681131388078
Marketside 22.2oz Family Sunflower Bacon Chopped Kit
681131377348
Marketside 23.5oz Family Caesar Kit
681131387460
Marketside 24oz Classic Iceberg Salad
681131328951
Marketside 5.5oz Organic 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Clamshell
681131354790
Marketside 5oz Organic Arugula Clamshell
681131221733
Marketside 5oz Organic Baby Spinach & Baby Kale Clamshell
681131221290
Marketside 5oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell
681131328982
Marketside 5oz Organic Spinach Arugula Blend Clamshell
681131532082
Marketside 5oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell
681131354776
Marketside 5oz Spring Mix
681131354998
Marketside 6 oz Butter Blend Salad
681131027861
Marketside 6oz Baby Greens
681131355025
Marketside 6oz Baby Spinach
681131027908
Marketside 8oz Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit
681131305440
Marketside 8oz Shredded Iceberg
681131328968
Marketside 9.5oz Kale Pecan Cranberry Chopped Kit
681131221320
Marketside 9oz Chopped Romaine Mix
681131221412
Marketside 9oz Premium Romaine Salad
681131387538
Naturally Better 16oz Organic 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Clamshell
607880203431
Naturally Better 16oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell
607880203417
Naturally Better 16oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell
607880203424
Naturally Better 5oz Organic 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Clamshell
607880203363
Naturally Better 5oz Organic Arugula Clamshell
607880203394
Naturally Better 5oz Organic Baby Romaine Clamshell
607880203400
Naturally Better 5oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell
607880203370
Naturally Better 5oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell
607880203387
Natures Promise 10oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell
688267548864
Natures Promise 10oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell
688267548871
Natures Promise 5oz Organic 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Clamshell
688267154560
Nature’s Promise 5oz Organic Baby Arugula Clamshell
688267154478
Nature’s Promise 5oz Organic Baby Kale Clamshell
688267154492
Nature’s Promise 5oz Organic Baby Romaine Clamshell
688267154485
Natures Promise 5oz Organic Baby Spring Mix Clamshell
688267154546
Simply Nature 16oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell
4099100088632
Simply Nature 5oz Organic Baby Spinach and Arugula Clamshell
4099100087994
Simply Nature 5oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell
4099100088564
Simply Nature 5oz Organic Mixed Greens Clamshell
4099100088069
LISTING OF PRODUCTS SUBJECT TO YUMA RECALL
Dole 8 oz Shredded Lettuce
UPC 0-71430-01065-5
Marketside 8 oz Shredded Lettuce
UPC 6-81131-32896-8
Kroger 8oz Shredded Lettuce
UPC 0-11110-91613-6
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer