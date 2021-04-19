ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:31 | 22.12.2021
Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Voluntary Recall for Salads Processed at its Bessemer City, NC and Yuma, AZ Facilities Due to Possible Health Risk from Listeria monocytogenes

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., is voluntarily recalling from the market all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Bessemer City, NC and its Yuma, AZ production facilities due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. and is also temporarily suspending operations at both facilities to conduct an extensive cleaning and sanitation protocol. Products subject to the voluntary recall are identified by a product lot code beginning with the either the letter “N” or “Y” in the upper right-hand corner of the package (see examples below) and will have a “Best if Used By” date between November 30, 2021, and January 8, 2022. Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume the product and to discard it immediately.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005569/en/Example product code from Bessemer City, NC plant (Graphic: Business Wire)
This suspension of operations and recall are being performed voluntarily by Dole out of an abundance of caution, in collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The decision to suspend operations and recall all products from these facilities was made after analyzing the strain of Listeria monocytogenes isolated in a single package of Dole-branded Garden Salad produced in the Bessemer City facility and a single package of shredded iceberg lettuce produced in the Yuma, AZ facility. Both of those items were randomly sampled by the state of Georgia and the state of Michigan, respectively, and were a genetic match with a strain of Listeria monocytogenes which FDA and CDC believe is responsible for sixteen illnesses since 2014.

Listing of products subject to each of these recalls is set forth below.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Recalled salad items from the Bessemer City facility were distributed in the states of AL, CT, FL, GA, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, and VA. Recalled salad items from the Yuma facility were distributed in the states of AL, AZ, CT, FL, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MI, MN, MS, NC, ND, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WI.

No products produced from Dole facilities in Springfield, OH (production/lot codes beginning with “W”) or Soledad, CA (production/lot codes beginning with “B”) are included in these voluntary recalls. In addition, no other Dole products, including “ready-to-eat” salad products, fresh fruit, and field-packed fresh vegetables, are part of these voluntary recalls and are safe to consume.

Dole retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no recalled product is available for purchase by consumers.

Retailer and consumer questions about the voluntary recalls should be directed to the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111, Monday—Friday, 8:00am to 3:00pm Pacific Time.

Dole Fresh Vegetables is coordinating closely with regulatory officials.

LISTING OF PRODUCTS SUBJECT TO BESSEMER CITY RECALL

Production Description

Product UPC

Ahold 10oz Chopped Romaine

688267011085

Ahold 12oz American Blend

688267011535

Ahold 12oz Garden Salad Mix

688267184437

Ahold 32oz Garden Salad

688267011610

Ahold 5oz 50/50 Spinach & Spring Mix

688267176524

Ahold 5oz Arugula

688267011559

Ahold 5oz Spring Mix

688267011191

Ahold 6oz Baby Spinach Bag

688267010965

Ahold 7oz Butter Blend

688267011436

Ahold 8oz Italian House Blend

688267011627

Dole 10.2oz Chopped Bacon Caesar

071430000892

Dole 10.6oz Chopped Greek

071430000885

Dole 10.7oz Chopped Fiesta Lime Kit

071430000991

Dole 10.8oz Chop Caesar Kit

071430000847

Dole 10oz 50/50 Spinach & Spring Mix Blend Clamshell

071430010983

Dole 10oz Angel Hair Coleslaw

071430009741

Dole 10oz Baby Spinach Clamshell

071430000168

Dole 10oz Caesar Kit

071430008065

Dole 10oz Light Caesar Kit US

071430009253

Dole 10oz Shredded Carrot

071430000281

Dole 10oz Spring Mix Clamshell

071430000137

Dole 10oz Very Veggie

071430010082

Dole 11.3oz Chop Avocado Ranch Kit

01430000915

Dole 11.3oz Chop Avocado Ranch Kit

071430000915

Dole 11.3oz Ultimate Caesar Kit

071430017029

Dole 11.5 oz Creamy Coleslaw Kit

071430017173

Dole 11oz Greener Selection

071430009659

Dole 12.1oz Buffalo Ranch Chopped Kit

071430000946

Dole 12.2oz Chopped Applewood Bacon Kit

071430001011

Dole 12.2oz Chopped Sunflower Crunch Kit

071430000342

Dole 12.9oz Bacon & Bleu Chopped Kit

071430000304

Dole 12.9oz Chipotle and Cheddar Chopped Kit

071430000311

Dole 12oz American Blend

071430009338

Dole 12oz Garden Salad

071430011355

Dole 12oz Premium Sweet Kale Kit

071430000809

Dole 13 oz BBQ Ranch Chopped Kit

071430000298

Dole 13.25oz Country Ranch

071430017302

Dole 13.6oz Sesame Asian Chopped Kit

071430000359

Dole 13.6oz Sunflower Crunch Chopped Kit

071430000342

Dole 13oz Endless Summer Kit

071430010730

Dole 13oz Southwest Kit

071430017012

Dole 14oz Coleslaw

071430010662

Dole 14oz Southern Slaw

071430010365

Dole 15.5oz Family Ultimate Caesar

071430000830

Dole 15oz Family Classic Romaine

071430010372

Dole 24oz Garden Salad

071430011362

Dole 2lb Chopped Romaine

071430009512

Dole 5.5oz Baby Spinach

071430009642

Dole 5oz 50/50 Spinach & Spring Mix Blend

071430010976

Dole 5oz Arugula

071430010723

Dole 5oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell

071430846254

Dole 5oz Spring Mix

071430009437

Dole 6 oz Butter Bliss

071430010709

Dole 6.9oz Blueberry Bliss Salad Kit

071430010495

Dole 7oz Field Greens

071430009611

Dole 8.3oz Spinach Miso Crunch Kit

071430010532

Dole 8oz Shredded Lettuce

071430010655

Dole 8oz Spinach

071430009765

Dole 9.0oz Premium Romaine

071430009109

Dole 9.1oz Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit

071430000939

Dole 9.8oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit

071430001004

Dole 9oz Classic Romaine

071430010693

Dole 9oz Hearts of Romaine

071430009567

Kroger 10oz Hearts of Romaine

011110910448

Kroger 10oz Baby Spinach Clamshell

011110910509

Kroger 10oz Italian Blend

011110910455

Kroger 10oz Leafy Romaine

011110910462

Kroger 10oz Premium Romaine Blend

011110910387

Kroger 10oz Spring Mix Clamshell

011110910523

Kroger 10oz Tender Spinach (Teen)

011110916495

Kroger 12oz Garden Salad

011110910363

Kroger 12oz Veggie Blend

011110910486

Kroger 16oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell

111110911308

Kroger 1lb Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell

111110911513

Kroger 24oz Garden Salad

011110910370

Kroger 4.5oz Shredded Green Leaf

011110061065

Kroger 5.5oz 50/50 Mix Clamshell

011110910530

Kroger 5oz Chopped Kale

011110221490

Kroger 5oz Organic Baby Arugula Clamshell

111110911506

Kroger 5oz Organic Baby Kale Clamshell

111110917270

Kroger 5oz Organic Baby Romaine Blend Clamshell

111110911278

Kroger 5oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell

111110911285

Kroger 5oz Organic Power Greens Clamshell

111110917331

Kroger 5oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell

111110911315

Kroger 5oz Spring Mix Clamshell

011110910516

Kroger 6oz Baby Spinach Clamshell

011110910493

Kroger 8oz Field Greens

011110910424

Kroger 8oz Shredded Romaine

011110221483

Lidl 10oz Caesar Kit

20737740

Lidl 11oz 50/50Baby Spinach/Spring Mix Blend Clamshell

4056489503576

Lidl 11oz Baby Spinach Clamshell

4056489503552

Lidl 11oz Spring Mix Clamshell

4056489503569

Lidl 12oz American

4056489210511

Lidl 12oz Garden Salad

20737726

Lidl 12oz Sesame Asian Chopped Kit

4056489210450

Lidl 14oz Coleslaw

4056489151265

Lidl 16oz Baby Spinach Clamshell

4056489210542

Lidl 5oz Baby Arugula

4056489210535

Lidl 5oz Spring Mix

20737702

Lidl 6oz Baby Spinach

20737696

Lidl 8oz Shred Lettuce

4056489151272

Lidl 8oz Teen Spinach

20269845

Lidl 9oz Italian Blend

20737733

Little Salad Bar 10.65oz Caesar Kit

4099100263923

Little Salad Bar 10oz Caesar Kit

4099100087000

Little Salad Bar 11.5oz Chopped Avocado Ranch Kit

4099100219555

Little Salad Bar 12oz Chop Sunflower Crunch Kit

4099100087925

Little Salad Bar 12oz Chopped Asian Kit

4099100086973

Little Salad Bar 12oz Chopped Southwest Kit

4099100087031

Little Salad Bar 12oz Chopped Sweet Kale Kit

4099100083552

Little Salad Bar 12oz Garden Salad

4099100082982

Little Salad Bar 14oz Coleslaw

4099100154887

Little Salad Bar 5oz Spring Mix

4099100083507

Little Salad Bar 6oz Butter Lettuce

4099100083064

Little Salad Bar 8oz Shredded Lettuce

4099100087963

Little Salad Bar 8oz Spinach

4099100083453

Little Salad Bar 9oz Italian Blend

4099100083194

Marketside 10oz Angel Hair Coleslaw

681131387491

Marketside 10oz Leafy Romaine Salad

681131027816

Marketside 10oz Premium Hearts of Romaine Salad

681131027830

Marketside 10oz Spinach

681131329460

Marketside 11.3oz Chopped Caesar Kit

681131148320

Marketside 11oz 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Blend Clamshell

681131355018

Marketside 11oz Baby Spinach Clamshell

681131090254

Marketside 11oz Spring Mix w/ Greenleaf Clamshell

681131355001

Marketside 12.3oz Chopped Avocado Ranch Kit

681131305136

Marketside 12oz Classic Iceberg

681131328944

Marketside 12oz Crisp Greens

681131355032

Marketside 13.4oz Chopped Southwest Kit

681131305129

Marketside 13.7oz Asian Chopped Kit

681131305150

Marketside 13.8oz Cherry Almond Gorgonzola Chop Kit

681131305167

Marketside 13.8oz Sunflower Bacon Kit

681131305143

Marketside 14.6oz Bacon Caesar Kit

681131387354

Marketside 15oz Caesar Kit

681131387446

Marketside 16oz Organic 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Clamshell

681131354783

Marketside 16oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell

681131085731

Marketside 16oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell

681131354769

Marketside 16oz Shredded Iceberg

681131532099

Marketside 16oz Tri-Color Coleslaw

681131387484

Marketside 18oz Premium Romaine Salad

681131388078

Marketside 22.2oz Family Sunflower Bacon Chopped Kit

681131377348

Marketside 23.5oz Family Caesar Kit

681131387460

Marketside 24oz Classic Iceberg Salad

681131328951

Marketside 5.5oz Organic 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Clamshell

681131354790

Marketside 5oz Organic Arugula Clamshell

681131221733

Marketside 5oz Organic Baby Spinach & Baby Kale Clamshell

681131221290

Marketside 5oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell

681131328982

Marketside 5oz Organic Spinach Arugula Blend Clamshell

681131532082

Marketside 5oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell

681131354776

Marketside 5oz Spring Mix

681131354998

Marketside 6 oz Butter Blend Salad

681131027861

Marketside 6oz Baby Greens

681131355025

Marketside 6oz Baby Spinach

681131027908

Marketside 8oz Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit

681131305440

Marketside 8oz Shredded Iceberg

681131328968

Marketside 9.5oz Kale Pecan Cranberry Chopped Kit

681131221320

Marketside 9oz Chopped Romaine Mix

681131221412

Marketside 9oz Premium Romaine Salad

681131387538

Naturally Better 16oz Organic 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Clamshell

607880203431

Naturally Better 16oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell

607880203417

Naturally Better 16oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell

607880203424

Naturally Better 5oz Organic 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Clamshell

607880203363

Naturally Better 5oz Organic Arugula Clamshell

607880203394

Naturally Better 5oz Organic Baby Romaine Clamshell

607880203400

Naturally Better 5oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell

607880203370

Naturally Better 5oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell

607880203387

Natures Promise 10oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell

688267548864

Natures Promise 10oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell

688267548871

Natures Promise 5oz Organic 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Clamshell

688267154560

Nature’s Promise 5oz Organic Baby Arugula Clamshell

688267154478

Nature’s Promise 5oz Organic Baby Kale Clamshell

688267154492

Nature’s Promise 5oz Organic Baby Romaine Clamshell

688267154485

Natures Promise 5oz Organic Baby Spring Mix Clamshell

688267154546

Simply Nature 16oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell

4099100088632

Simply Nature 5oz Organic Baby Spinach and Arugula Clamshell

4099100087994

Simply Nature 5oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell

4099100088564

Simply Nature 5oz Organic Mixed Greens Clamshell

4099100088069

LISTING OF PRODUCTS SUBJECT TO YUMA RECALL

Dole 8 oz Shredded Lettuce

UPC 0-71430-01065-5

Marketside 8 oz Shredded Lettuce

UPC 6-81131-32896-8

Kroger 8oz Shredded Lettuce

UPC 0-11110-91613-6

 
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005569/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

09:04 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Ifo: Corona trifft Städte ...

08:57 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Kreise: Söder nach Treffen mit ...

08:52 Uhr | 19.04.2021
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Eon nach ...

08:52 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Sitzung des UEFA-Exekutivkomitees ...

08:49 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Aktien Asien: China-Börsen klar ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer