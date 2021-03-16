16:30 | 16.03.2021

Domain Timber Advisors Sells Majority Interests in Mitigation Easement Operating Companies

Domain Capital Group, LLC, a comprehensive private investment management services firm, today announced its subsidiary, Domain Timber Advisors, sold majority interests in seven operating companies that own compensatory stream and wetland mitigation banks in the south central U.S. The properties are part of the Domain Environmental Investments, II fund. The equity sale totals approximately 3,163 acres of mitigation easements across Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas. Included in the transaction are the Davis Creek Mitigation Bank in Searcy County, Arkansas; Hartsugg Creek Mitigation Bank in Van Buren County, Arkansas; Dutch Creek Mitigation Bank in Yell County, Arkansas; Bushneck Bayou Mitigation Bank in DeSoto Parish, Louisiana; Daisetta Swamp Mitigation Bank in Liberty County, Texas; Fall Off Creek Mitigation Bank Coryell County, Texas; and Keystone Ranch Mitigation Bank in Rains County, Texas. “These restoration sites will continue providing functional stream, wetland and upland habitat improvements for regional watersheds,” said Joe Sanderson, managing director of natural resources at Domain Timber Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor. “More important, the properties are legally protected by perpetual conservation easements to help ensure long-lasting conservation of the restored natural resources.” Prior to restoration, the assets were used for agriculture, cattle grazing and commercial forestry. Over time, these activities degraded the properties’ ecosystems with poor water quality and little native wildlife habitat. Under the fund’s ownership, the properties developed into stable, fully functioning ecosystems through natural channel design and wetland restoration techniques. The sites are regulated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Forth Worth, Galveston, and Little Rock Districts. The mitigation easement investments occurred from September 2009 to January 2011, and the closing was recently completed with South Central Regional Mitigation I, LLC. The properties will continue to be managed by Advanced Ecology, Ltd. and mitigation credits will be marketed by Mitigation Solutions USA, LLC. Domain Timber, through its environmental investment funds, acquires, develops, and operates a variety of environmental assets for public and corporate pension plans, foundations, endowments, and high-net-worth individuals. It manages approximately $107 million dedicated to environmental investments. The properties are comprised of wetland and stream mitigation banks, habitat conservation banks, fishery banks, environmental enforcement solutions and direct environmental restoration projects. The company has identified other emerging, secondary market investment opportunities, such as water quality trading and water rights, transitional timberland and agricultural properties, conservation property investments, and transferable development rights.

About Domain Capital Group:

Atlanta-based Domain Capital Group, LLC provides comprehensive private investment management services, through its registered investment advisor subsidiaries, to institutions, public and private pensions, corporations, foundations, endowments and high-net-worth individuals. Domain Capital Group’s investment professionals are experienced across a diverse range of asset classes and investment strategies, including real estate, natural resources, media, entertainment, technology and credit and other financial services. As of September 30, 2020, Domain managed approximately $6.1 billion in total assets through its two registered subsidiaries, Domain Capital Advisors, LLC and Domain Timber Advisors, LLC. The assets are comprised of approximately $5.5 billion in real estate, debt, alternative and other assets constituting Regulatory Assets Under Management (“RAUM”) and another $664 million in non-RAUM real properties. Please refer to each registered investment advisor’s most recent Form ADV for additional details. For further information about Domain Capital Group, visit domaincapitalgroup.com.

