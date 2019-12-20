|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:42 | 20.12.2019
Domtar Board Members Recognized as WomenInc.’s 2019 Most Influential Corporate Board Directors
Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) congratulates three of its board members, Giannella Alvarez, Mary A. Winston and Pamela B. Strobel, on being named to WomenInc. Magazine’s list of 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors.
Ms. Alvarez has been a member of our Board of Directors since 2012. She currently serves on our Human Resources Committee and on our Environmental, Health, Safety and Sustainability Committee. Ms. Winston has been a member of the Domtar Board of Directors since 2015 and currently serves on the Audit Committee and Finance Committee. Ms. Strobel has been a member of our Board of Directors since 2007. She currently chairs our Human Resources Committee and is a member of our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2019 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer