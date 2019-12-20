22:42 | 20.12.2019

Domtar Board Members Recognized as WomenInc.’s 2019 Most Influential Corporate Board Directors

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) congratulates three of its board members, Giannella Alvarez, Mary A. Winston and Pamela B. Strobel, on being named to WomenInc. Magazine’s list of 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors.

“We are extremely proud of this honor awarded to Giannella, Mary and Pamela and the value they bring to our board,” said Robert E. Apple, chair of the board. “We believe that an inclusive culture enhances each of our company values – agility, caring and innovation.” Ms. Alvarez has been a member of our Board of Directors since 2012. She currently serves on our Human Resources Committee and on our Environmental, Health, Safety and Sustainability Committee. Ms. Winston has been a member of the Domtar Board of Directors since 2015 and currently serves on the Audit Committee and Finance Committee. Ms. Strobel has been a member of our Board of Directors since 2007. She currently chairs our Human Resources Committee and is a member of our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

About Domtar Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products. With approximately 10,000 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar's annual sales are approximately $5.5 billion, and its common stock is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Domtar's principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina.