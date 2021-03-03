|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:58 | 03.03.2021
Don Lee Farms Issues Statement in Response to Press Inquiries
Don Lee Farms’ statement in response to press inquiries:
Mark Nelson’s early retirement will have no bearing on his continued role in this lawsuit or the allegation that he doctored the critical third-party food safety audit report. Furthermore, Mr. Nelson knows that Beyond Meat sought out and contracted Don Lee Farms to be the initial and sole manufacturer to scale up and produce the Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat’s flagship product, as their exclusive co-packer. Don Lee Farms has more than thirty years of research and development, production expertise and technological know-how in meat, vegetarian and vegan proteins.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer