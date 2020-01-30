19:01 | 30.01.2020

Donaldson Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 21.0 cents per share, payable February 28, 2020, to shareholders of record on February 14, 2020. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 64 years, and Donaldson was added to the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index in January 2016 after 20 consecutive years of annual dividend increases.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the world. Donaldson’s innovative technologies are designed to solve complex filtration challenges and enhance customers’ equipment performance. For more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200130005718/en/