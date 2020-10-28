|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:30 | 28.10.2020
Donaldson Introduces Rugged Pleat Baghouse Dust Collector
Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration systems and parts, today introduced the Donaldson Torit® Rugged Pleat (RP) baghouse industrial dust collector. The collector is designed to capture heavy and abrasive dust inherent to woodworking, mining, grain processing and other industries.
“The Rugged Pleat baghouse collector offers unrivaled performance and efficiency,” said Joe Kiolbasa, Product Manager in the Industrial Air Filtration division of Donaldson. “This new technology will help facility managers tackle air quality and occupational health and safety issues, while providing a lower total cost of ownership over the life of the collector.”
The new RP baghouse dust collector utilizes 44% fewer filters than traditional baghouse collectors, resulting in a 72% reduction in change-out times. In keeping with Donaldson’s commitment to providing comprehensive filtration solutions, the RP baghouse includes the iCue™ connected filtration monitoring service which allows customers to remotely monitor, manage, and optimize the operation of the dust collector.
For additional information, visit: www.Donaldson.com/ruggedpleat or call 800-365-1331.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer