|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:37 | 09.11.2020
Doosan Bobcat and Wounded Warrior Project Present U.S. Army Veteran With New Bobcat Compact Track Loader
Doosan Bobcat North America, in partnership with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP), presented U.S. Army veteran Andrew Long with a new Bobcat® R-Series T76 compact track loader and 80-inch bucket attachment, together valued at nearly $90,000. The two organizations teamed up at Piedmont Bobcat, the local Bobcat dealer near where Long lives in North Carolina, to personally deliver the machine to the veteran. He also received a framed photograph featuring his new machine and all 45 of the Doosan Bobcat employees who had a hand in assembling it, along with their signatures.
“The Bobcat T76 compact track loader is a beautiful machine,” said Long. “I have so many projects I want to get started on right away. I hope to support local veterans, either by hiring and teaching them or working with veteran-owned businesses. I want my farm to be a relaxing place for veterans to be understood and respected. Now that I have this machine, my vision for this property will come together much faster and transform my property into a sanctuary for my fellow warriors.”
Paired with the bucket attachment, the T76 will help Long reclaim his fields, lay down gravel for the roads around the farm and repair the property’s pond. He plans to use the land to grow vegetables, maintain an orchard and start a chicken egg operation. Long said the T76 will also be useful in tilling, grading and clearing fields, digging irrigation and drainage ditches, and moving hay bales, animal feed and other materials.
“Giving away a new Bobcat T76 compact track loader is just one way we can thank someone who has given so much to our country,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. “As a company that has many employees and dealers who are U.S. veterans, we have a tremendous amount of respect for those who have bravely put their lives on the line, so Doosan Bobcat was proud to honor Andrew for his service and sacrifice.”
The company formally launched its partnership with WWP at CONEXPO-CON/AGG in March 2020. Doosan Bobcat raised money at the industry trade show by selling a limited-edition, scale model of a T76 camouflage-wrapped loader with the WWP logo. More than $81,000 was raised to support injured veterans and their families.
“Bobcat is empowering Andrew to live our logo of one warrior supporting another warrior as he plans to give back to veterans in his community,” said WWP Chief Development Officer Gary Corless. “We’re honored to help support his efforts, and we are grateful to Doosan Bobcat for providing an essential piece of equipment to help him on his farm.”
