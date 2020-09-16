18:56 | 16.09.2020

Dorsey Receives Mansfield Rule Certification 3.0 Plus Status for 2020

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that for the third year in a row it has achieved Mansfield Rule Certification Plus. “Plus” status indicates that, in addition to meeting or exceeding the baseline requirements, the Firm has successfully reached at least 30 percent diverse lawyer representation in a notable number of their current leadership roles. Dorsey has also renewed its participation in the Mansfield Rule 4.0 along with 117 other law firms.

Diversity Lab announced today that 100 law firms have achieved Mansfield Certification in 2020 after completing the Mansfield Rule 3.0 twelve-month certification program. For the third iteration, the Mansfield Rule Certification measured whether law firms affirmatively considered at least 30 percent women, attorneys of color, LGBTQ+ and lawyers with disabilities for leadership and governance roles, equity partner promotions, formal client pitch opportunities, and senior lateral positions. New for 3.0 was the addition of lawyers with disabilities. The Mansfield Rule’s goal of embedding change in the culture provides one avenue for law firms to collectively work towards a fairer and more just legal workplace. This is particularly important in light of the recent and long history of devastating instances of racial injustices faced by Black Americans, including our lawyer colleagues and friends. Together, as the Mansfield Rule motto states, law firms are boosting diversity in leadership, which will help create the systemic changes necessary to foster long-term inclusion and equity in our workplaces. “We are proud that we once again achieved Mansfield Plus Certification,” said Bill Stoeri, Dorsey’s Managing Partner. “Success is having both a diverse and profitable law firm, where there is a true sense of belonging. When I took this job last year, I appointed a Management Committee comprised of 25% lawyers of color and 50% women. I believe that having a diverse team at the top can make a difference, both culturally and for the bottom line.” For more information on the Mansfield Rule, see the open letter from the 4.0 Firms’ Chairs & Managing Partners.

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients’ legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world’s most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

About Diversity Lab

Diversity Lab creates and experiments with innovative ways to close the gender gap and boost diversity in law firms and legal departments by leveraging data, behavioral science, and design thinking.

