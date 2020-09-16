|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:56 | 16.09.2020
Dorsey Receives Mansfield Rule Certification 3.0 Plus Status for 2020
International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that for the third year in a row it has achieved Mansfield Rule Certification Plus. “Plus” status indicates that, in addition to meeting or exceeding the baseline requirements, the Firm has successfully reached at least 30 percent diverse lawyer representation in a notable number of their current leadership roles. Dorsey has also renewed its participation in the Mansfield Rule 4.0 along with 117 other law firms.
For the third iteration, the Mansfield Rule Certification measured whether law firms affirmatively considered at least 30 percent women, attorneys of color, LGBTQ+ and lawyers with disabilities for leadership and governance roles, equity partner promotions, formal client pitch opportunities, and senior lateral positions. New for 3.0 was the addition of lawyers with disabilities.
The Mansfield Rule’s goal of embedding change in the culture provides one avenue for law firms to collectively work towards a fairer and more just legal workplace. This is particularly important in light of the recent and long history of devastating instances of racial injustices faced by Black Americans, including our lawyer colleagues and friends. Together, as the Mansfield Rule motto states, law firms are boosting diversity in leadership, which will help create the systemic changes necessary to foster long-term inclusion and equity in our workplaces.
“We are proud that we once again achieved Mansfield Plus Certification,” said Bill Stoeri, Dorsey’s Managing Partner. “Success is having both a diverse and profitable law firm, where there is a true sense of belonging. When I took this job last year, I appointed a Management Committee comprised of 25% lawyers of color and 50% women. I believe that having a diverse team at the top can make a difference, both culturally and for the bottom line.”
For more information on the Mansfield Rule, see the open letter from the 4.0 Firms’ Chairs & Managing Partners.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer