15:00 | 31.01.2020
Dow wins two 2020 BIG Innovation Awards from the Business Intelligence Group
Two innovative technologies from Dow (NYSE:DOW), the world’s leading materials science company, were recognized with 2020 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The annual awards program recognizes the organizations, products and people that bring new ideas to life.
“We innovate to create products and services that surpass customer expectations on performance and that are simultaneously sustainable. These innovations deliver solutions across the entire value chain and bring value to our shareholders,” said A.N. Sreeram, senior vice president, Research & Development, and chief technology officer for Dow. “We appreciate the Business Intelligence Group recognizing the creativity of our talented Dow teams responsible for these innovations – innovations offering better performance with clear sustainability benefits.”
Learn more about Dow’s award-winning technologies below:
“Innovation has become a major theme for organizations across virtually all industries and this year’s winners are a testament to the creativity, passion and perseverance of individuals worldwide,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Dow as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”
Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.
For more information about Dow’s innovation engine, visit Areas of Expertise and Awards on www.corporate.dow.com.
