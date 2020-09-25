|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:00 | 26.09.2020
Downhole Drilling Tools Market – Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | The Increase In Oil And Gas E&P Activities to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the downhole drilling tools market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.65 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baker Hughes Co., Halliburton Co., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Nine Energy Service Inc., RUBICON OILFIELD PRODUCTS LTD., Schlumberger Ltd., Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG, Tasman Oil Tools Ltd., Weatherford International Plc, and Wenzel Downhole Tools are some of the major market participants. The increase in oil and gas E&P activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Product
Tubulars
Deflection And Downhole Motors
Casing And Cementing Tools
Drill Bits
Others
Geography
North America
MEA
APAC
Europe
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44267
Downhole Drilling Tools Market Size
Downhole Drilling Tools Market Trends
Downhole Drilling Tools Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the new exploration policies as one of the prime reasons driving the downhole drilling tools market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist downhole drilling tools market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the downhole drilling tools market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the downhole drilling tools market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of downhole drilling tools market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Tubulars – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Deflection and downhole motors – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Casing and cementing tools – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Drill bits – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Comparison by Application
Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Baker Hughes Co.
Halliburton Co.
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Nine Energy Service Inc.
RUBICON OILFIELD PRODUCTS LTD.
Schlumberger Ltd.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Tasman Oil Tools Ltd.
Weatherford International Plc
Wenzel Downhole Tools
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
