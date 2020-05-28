|
14:00 | 28.05.2020
doxoINSIGHTS Reveals U.S. Households Pay Average of $914 for the Nine Most Common Recurring Monthly Bills
doxo, the innovative web and mobile bill pay service, today released its newest statistical report: America’s Household Bills, Unbundled. Updated for 2020, the report is comprised of an interactive infographic with regional details along with an accompanying report with the key insights & analysis summary. Together these components reveal what Americans pay for their nine most common monthly bills and key expense trends for the top 25 U.S. metros. The average American household spends $914 per month, or 17% of their household income[1], on the nine most common bills (excluding housing expenses like rent or mortgage), according to the doxoINSIGHTS report. doxoINSIGHTS analyzes anonymized, aggregated payment statistics – from over four million consumers, representing every U.S. county, to more than 60,000 billers across 45 different service categories – to reveal the actual, unfiltered average cost consumers pay for key household bills. Across the 25 metro areas analyzed, the average bill bundle rose from $859 in last year’s report to $914 in doxoINSIGHTS’ 2020 report, an increase of 6%.
While the national average on monthly expenses is $914 per household, the report found that the Miami metro ranks highest for monthly bill expenditures for the second year running, coming in at $1,008. Miami’s average, which is 23% of Miami area median household income of $52,667, has risen just over $50 from the year prior average of $950, largely accounted for by a $29 jump in the utilities category. After Miami, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Houston, and Seattle round out the top five in terms of average bill bundle size.
Salt Lake City comes in as the most affordable metro in the top 25, with an average of $823 spent per month on household bills, in contrast with the Charlotte, NC area which claimed the spot last year. Utilities went up by 8 percent, or $19 in Charlotte, bumping it up to the 23rd spot on the list.
The findings outline the average costs of the top nine most common household bills, excluding mortgage or rent payments, including: Alarm & Security; Auto Insurance; Auto Loans; Cable, Internet & Phone; Mobile Phone; Health Insurance; Dental Insurance; Life Insurance; and Utilities (electric, gas, water & sewer, and waste & recycling). doxo’s basket of nine bills excludes housing and rent expenses, since these expenses are well addressed in other real-estate focused studies, and by focusing on the other essential categories the bill expense basket is better normalized for comparison across different geographies.
Together, they make up America’s Bundle of Bills, 2020, where the combined auto-related bills (loans and insurance) far and away are the highest average monthly expense for Americans at $560, or 11% of the average household income. This includes a $23 increase in auto loan payments, from $350 last year, which was the largest average increase across all categories. Utilities rank as the second most expensive bill overall, averaging $290 nationwide, a $13 jump from the year before.
Utilities: $290
Auto Insurance: $187
Health Insurance: $98
Life Insurance: $78
Cable, Satellite, Internet & Phone: $109
Mobile Phone: $88
Alarm & Security: $77
Dental Insurance: $27
While metros like New York and the San Francisco Bay Area are notorious for their high costs of living, they are more affordable than they seem when it comes to household bills. Bay Area residents, for example, live in the second most expensive metro area by bill bundle size, but the second least expensive area when accounting for the percentage of monthly household income that is spent on bills at 13%.
The two cities whose rankings changed most significantly over the past year were Minneapolis-St. Paul, which jumped from number 24 to number 8 in 2019, and Seattle-Tacoma, which rose from 18th to 5th on the list. Minneapolis households average monthly bills of $938, which includes a 10% YoY jump in auto loan payments ($39), a 12% increase in utilities ($29), and a 29% spike in alarm and security ($26). Utility bills rose 9% in Seattle ($30) and auto loans by 5% ($20) in 2019.
To view more on doxoINSIGHTS and its America’s Household Bills, Unbundled, 2020, including a full breakdown of the top 25 largest metros and the amount paid in household bills, click here.
For more information about doxo, visit www.doxo.com.
Statistically significant, with over 4 million paying consumers;
Geographically diverse, capturing payment activity in all 3,007 U.S. counties;
Economically representative, with participation from all income brackets;
Covering 45 different biller service categories, with more than 60,000 unique billers;
Capturing all payment funding sources, including bank accounts, credit cards, and debit cards;
For more information about the methodology, visit https://www.doxo.com/insights/.
[1] United States Census Bureau Report – Household Income: 2018
