21:10 | 06.07.2020
Dr. Carl Craig Has Been Promoted to CEO for Both Agricor Laboratories and Botanacor Laboratories. Dr. Craig Had Been the Companies’ COO.
Agricor Laboratories and Botanacor Laboratories jointly announced that Carl Craig has assumed the role of CEO of both companies. He had been the companies’ COO.
Dr. Craig has a rich professional history serving as senior leadership in commercial laboratories for the microbial, environmental, life science, and cannabis/hemp sectors. After receiving his Ph.D. (chemistry) from the Univ. of California, Santa Barbara, Dr. Craig served as Technology Director for Brown and Caldwell Laboratories; Regional QA Director for Quanterra Laboratories; and Corporate VP and COO for Microbial Solutions at Charles River Laboratories (NYSE: CRL). He also served as President of Environmental Resource Associates (ERA), a Waters company (NYSE: WAT), and he was founder and GM of Pharmaceutical Resource Associates.
“We’re thrilled Carl has accepted our offer to become CEO of Agricor and Botanacor. This is a critical time to be setting the standard in the cannabis and hemp industries, a time of nearly unlimited growth opportunities. The industry is craving business discipline together with technical innovation. As Carl takes our companies to the next level of scalability, he can rely on our industry-leading team of chemists and microbiologists, our validated processes, the latest equipment, and a broadening North American market for our testing services,” said Mike Bravold, a founder of Botanacor and Agricor.
