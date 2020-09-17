|
18.09.2020
Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Wins Footwear Honor at the Accessories Council’s Design Excellence Awards for the Second Year in a Row
For the second year in a row, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes took home the footwear honor at the Accessories Council’s Design Excellence Awards, this time for the eco-conscious and versatile Sweet Life Sneaker.
The Sweet Life Sneaker holds true to the brand’s signature blend of comfort and sustainable elements, featuring a neoprene heel counter for a comfy, sock-like fit, plant-based foam midsole that reduces plastic and manufacturing waste and microsuede made from recycled plastic bottles.
“As our lives become busier than ever, our team wanted to design a sneaker that is not only easy to wear, but easy to slip-on and go,” said Katie Moore, Senior Design Director, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes. “From stretch laces, to the to the comfy sock-like fit and sleek silhouette. It’s truly the wear-with-everything sneaker that we all need in our closets, especially these days when comfort has taken on a new level of importance to our consumer. The fact that we are now able to also infuse sustainable elements at such an accessible point is such a win for us in our journey to reduce our impact on the environment.”
Accessories Council President, Karen Giberson echoed Moore’s sentiment, saying “We congratulate Dr. Scholl’s on their second Design Excellence Awards win! We commend the mix of sustainability, comfort and exceptional design. This shoe is a wonderful example of what today’s shoppers are looking for!”
The Sweet Life Sneaker, along with many other sustainable styles for both men and women, is available at drschollsshoes.com
Today, we share his same passion and approach. Our vision is to create innovative footwear with uncomplicated, playful style for a healthier life. We obsess as much about how shoes feel when you slip them on, as how your feet feel at the end of the day. We strive to make active feel at ease. With the belief that function and fashion should always be in perfect harmony, we design for your everyday life in the real world.
Caleres’ 140-year legacy of craftsmanship provides our foundation. But our next chapters are being written through investments in technology, trend research, manufacturing, sustainability, sourcing, and the brilliant people who will lead us into the future – helping Caleres deliver the strongest, most desired brand portfolio in the market.
The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.
