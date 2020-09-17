0:36 | 18.09.2020

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Wins Footwear Honor at the Accessories Council’s Design Excellence Awards for the Second Year in a Row

For the second year in a row, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes took home the footwear honor at the Accessories Council’s Design Excellence Awards, this time for the eco-conscious and versatile Sweet Life Sneaker.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917006013/en/Dr. Scholl’s Shoes “Sweet Life” Sneaker. (Photo: Business Wire)

For 60 years, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes has been committed to designing shoes with standout comfort and authentic American design. Recently, the brand made a choice to take its mission one step further – setting out on a journey to make shoes in a whole new way, using eco-conscious materials, finding ways to reduce packaging, and choosing sustainable processes when possible. The Sweet Life Sneaker holds true to the brand’s signature blend of comfort and sustainable elements, featuring a neoprene heel counter for a comfy, sock-like fit, plant-based foam midsole that reduces plastic and manufacturing waste and microsuede made from recycled plastic bottles. “As our lives become busier than ever, our team wanted to design a sneaker that is not only easy to wear, but easy to slip-on and go,” said Katie Moore, Senior Design Director, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes. “From stretch laces, to the to the comfy sock-like fit and sleek silhouette. It’s truly the wear-with-everything sneaker that we all need in our closets, especially these days when comfort has taken on a new level of importance to our consumer. The fact that we are now able to also infuse sustainable elements at such an accessible point is such a win for us in our journey to reduce our impact on the environment.” Accessories Council President, Karen Giberson echoed Moore’s sentiment, saying “We congratulate Dr. Scholl’s on their second Design Excellence Awards win! We commend the mix of sustainability, comfort and exceptional design. This shoe is a wonderful example of what today’s shoppers are looking for!” The Sweet Life Sneaker, along with many other sustainable styles for both men and women, is available at drschollsshoes.com

About Dr. Scholl’s Shoes

William Scholl was an inventor and entrepreneur who created products to comfort feet. In the 60’s, he designed a simple wood sandal with a brightly colored strap inspired by a vintage clog he found on his travels. He set out to make a shoe that was good for one’s health and ended up creating an enduring fashion icon. Today, we share his same passion and approach. Our vision is to create innovative footwear with uncomplicated, playful style for a healthier life. We obsess as much about how shoes feel when you slip them on, as how your feet feel at the end of the day. We strive to make active feel at ease. With the belief that function and fashion should always be in perfect harmony, we design for your everyday life in the real world.

About Caleres (NYSE: CAL)

Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands around the world and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Caleres’ brands live in all channels of today’s global marketplace, including our 1,200+ branded retail locations as well as department and specialty stores, branded e-commerce sites, and many third-party retail sites. Our brand collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing audiences. Consumer insights drive every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, and Dr. Scholl’s Shoes. Caleres’ 140-year legacy of craftsmanship provides our foundation. But our next chapters are being written through investments in technology, trend research, manufacturing, sustainability, sourcing, and the brilliant people who will lead us into the future – helping Caleres deliver the strongest, most desired brand portfolio in the market. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917006013/en/