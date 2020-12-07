0:00 | 08.12.2020

Draftstars Announces Over $1 Million of BBL Prize Pools!

Draftstars, Australia’s No.1 Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform, owned by PlayUp Limited, will be offering over $1 million in prize pools for the BBL, including a $40,000 prize pool in the first match! Draftstars, Australia’s No.1 Daily Fantasy Sport (DFS) platform, will offer cricket fans the opportunity to win over $1 million in prize money throughout this season’s KFC Big Bash Tournament which begins on Thursday, December 10, including an opening $40,000 prize pool. This builds on Draftstars biggest ever AFL & NRL seasons where over $13 million was won by DFS players throughout the country! “It is clear there is a growing appetite for DFS in Australia as we have seen significant growth on our platform over the last 18 months.” Daniel Simic, PlayUp’s Global CEO commented. “Our players enjoy the opportunity to test their skills and knowledge of the game against their mates and other competitors. For an entry fee of only $15 and a chance to win a share of huge prize pools for every BBL game, there is no better way to get involved and enjoy your cricket even more! In DFS BBL every ball matters. Our live leader board keeps players on the edge of their seats and enhances the fan experience like nothing else in the market. Don’t just watch it, play it!” Draftstars offers contests to cater for all skill levels of DFS players. Contest entry fees start from as little as 50c and allow new players to try Draftstars and hone their skills as they learn the art of DFS. Contests will run for every game, so players will be given the opportunity to enter new contests every day throughout the entire tournament with no season long commitment. Head to the Draftstars Lobby to join in the fun now!

https://play.draftstars.com.au/lobby About PlayUp: PlayUp is a Premium Betting Entertainment and Technology Group that enriches the lives of people through entertaining, rewarding and responsible online betting. We develop innovative and great online betting technologies in-house to power our brand and deliver world-class user experiences. Our energies are focused on fulfilling the needs of dedicated and passionate users who seek a deeper connection to the games they play. Today, we successfully operate and power a highly scalable and robust, cloud-based online betting platform that is innovative and unifies the world’s favourite betting products including Fixed Odds Sports Betting, Fixed-Odds Racing (Horses and Greyhounds), Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) and Esports. Additionally, we also host Australia’s largest and indeed some of the globe’s largest prize pools in DFS, a competitive format of peer-to-peer betting. We hold betting licences in multiple jurisdictions and currently operate in Australia, USA and India. Australia is currently our biggest market, where we are the largest and most recognised DFS provider in the country and one of the fastest growing fixed-odds providers. In the USA, we have secured licensing and access to the nascent online sports betting market with imminent launch into multiple states. About Draftstars: Draftstars is Australia’s number one Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform and is owned by PlayUp Limited. The platform was launched in 2016 by CrownBet, Channel 7 and FoxSports. Following the divesting of CrownBet, the platform was acquired by PlayUp Limited in 2018. Contact:

