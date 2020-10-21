16:10 | 21.10.2020

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Announces October 2020 Monthly Distribution

DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST (TSX:DRA.UN)(“Dream Alternatives” or the “Trust”) today announced its October 2020 monthly distribution in the amount of 3.333 cents per Unit (40 cents annualized). The October distribution will be payable on November 13, 2020 to unitholders of record as at October 30, 2020. Dream Alternatives is a real estate impact investing vehicle that targets projects that create positive and lasting impacts on communities and the environment, while achieving market returns. Dream Alternatives provides investors with access to an exceptional portfolio of real estate development and income properties that would not be otherwise available in a public and fully transparent vehicle, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of the Trust are to provide investors with a portfolio of high-quality real estate development opportunities and alternative assets that generate both strong financial returns and provide positive social and environmental impacts in our communities; balance growth and stability of the portfolio, increasing cash flow, unitholders’ equity and NAV over time; and provide predictable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis. For more information, please visit: www.dreamalternatives.ca

