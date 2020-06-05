|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:15 | 06.06.2020
Drilling Bits Market in Oil and Gas 2020-2024 | Migration of Drilling Into Unconventional Areas to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the drilling bits market in oil and gas and it is poised to grow by $ 1382.30 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Migration of drilling into unconventional areas has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, decreasing profitability of upstream petroleum companies might hamper market growth.
Product
Fixed Cutter Bits
Roller Cone Cutter Bits
Application
Onshore
Offshore
Geography
North America
MEA
APAC
Europe
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41458Drilling bits market in oil and gas 2020-2024 : Scope
Drilling bits market in oil and gas size
Drilling bits market in oil and gas trends
Drilling bits market in oil and gas industry analysis
This study identifies the use of biomass as a fuel in boiler as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of drilling bits market in oil and gas growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of drilling bits market in oil and gas during the next five years
Estimation of the size of drilling bits market in oil and gas and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the drilling bits market in oil and gas
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in drilling bits market in oil and gas
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Fixed cutter bits – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Roller cone cutter bits – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Comparison by Application
Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Market positioning of vendors
Atlas Copco AB
Baker Hughes Co.
Bellwether Resources International Inc.
Bit Brokers International Ltd.
Caterpillar Inc.
Drill King International LP
Drilling Products Inc.
Halliburton Co.
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Sandvik AB
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
