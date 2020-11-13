|
22:35 | 13.11.2020
Drilling Rig Market- Archer Ltd., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Helmerich & Payne Inc., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth| Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2024
The drilling rig market is poised to grow by USD 18.35 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in oil and gas demand.
The drilling rig market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing demand for new-generation automated drilling rigs as one of the prime reasons driving the drilling rig market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Drilling Rig Market Forecast
Drilling Rig Market Analysis
China Oilfield Services Ltd.
Helmerich & Payne Inc.
KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.
Nabors Industries Ltd.
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Noble Corp. Plc
Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.
Transocean Ltd.
and Valaris Plc.
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Archer Ltd.
China Oilfield Services Ltd.
Helmerich & Payne Inc.
KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.
Nabors Industries Ltd.
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Noble Corp. Plc
Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.
Transocean Ltd.
Valaris Plc
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
