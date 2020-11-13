22:35 | 13.11.2020

Drilling Rig Market- Archer Ltd., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Helmerich & Payne Inc., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth| Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2024

The drilling rig market is poised to grow by USD 18.35 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the drilling rig market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in oil and gas demand. The drilling rig market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing demand for new-generation automated drilling rigs as one of the prime reasons driving the drilling rig market growth during the next few years. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The drilling rig market covers the following areas:

Drilling Rig Market Sizing Drilling Rig Market Forecast Drilling Rig Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Archer Ltd. China Oilfield Services Ltd. Helmerich & Payne Inc. KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd. Nabors Industries Ltd. National Oilwell Varco Inc. Noble Corp. Plc Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Transocean Ltd. and Valaris Plc.

Key Topics Covered:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Volume driver – Demand led growth Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Archer Ltd. China Oilfield Services Ltd. Helmerich & Payne Inc. KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd. Nabors Industries Ltd. National Oilwell Varco Inc. Noble Corp. Plc Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Transocean Ltd. Valaris Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

