16:02 | 06.10.2020

Drishti to Participate in NVIDIA Inception Premier Showcase at GTC Inception

Drishti Technologies, Inc. (Drishti), whose AI-powered production uses video analytics, data and insights to bring significant benefits to manufacturers and their employees, will share publicly for the first time how its AI-powered production is being used during the NVIDIA Inception Premier showcase at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC), running through Oct. 9. The five startups featured in this showcase, being held today, are described by NVIDIA as the “top AI companies in North America.” During this event, Drishti will share how The ZF Group (ZF), the fifth largest auto supplier in the world, is using its offering in a deployment at its factory in Mexico. Drishti will also describe how manufacturers like ZF use Drishti’s AI and video technology to answer three previously unresolved questions for assembly line activities: What just happened? What’s happening now? How do we improve what happens next? It’s fitting that GTC is the forum for this reveal. GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — and Drishti has harnessed that capability to create proprietary neural networks that power its AI solution. Drishti’s AI ultimately supports massive digital transformation efforts by manufacturers because it turns a widely pervasive analog activity — tasks performed by people — into data and video that are used to enhance and accelerate traditional manufacturing optimization processes, augment the role of line associates on the floor and retain jobs for people. Companies like ZF use Drishti to perform rapid video-based root cause analysis, pinpoint bottleneck stations, quickly implement process improvements, A/B test those improvements and assist line associates in defining, training on and executing standardized work. “Based on data and insights gathered from their AI-powered tools, Drishti’s technology allowed ZF to gain a clearer understanding of our manual manufacturing processes. This deeper understanding will drive improved manufacturing process reliability in terms of quality and throughput,” said Joe Gaus, vice president, ZF. In addition to its participation in the NVIDIA Inception Premier showcase, NVIDIA partner Google Cloud is featuring Drishti as a use case to demonstrate the potential of Google Cloud Platform to power the top AI solutions in North America. Interested attendees can visit the Google Cloud booth to learn more. “Drishti’s vertically integrated AI stack, built on top of Google Cloud with NVIDIA GPUs at the core, is pushing manufacturing into the era of AI-powered production, where digital transformation empowers the operators on the line and decisions are backed by more data than ever before,” said Prasad Akella, founder and CEO of Drishti. Drishti serves some of the largest global manufacturers in automotive, electronics, medical devices and other assembly operations. Collaborations with companies like NVIDIA and Google Cloud help drive Drishti, which secured $25M in Series B funding earlier this year, and other technology startups forward. For more information on Drishti, visit Drishti.com.

About Drishti

Drishti’s mission is to extend human capabilities in an increasingly automated world. Its AI-powered video analytics technology provides visibility and insights that transform the pace and impact of manual assembly line improvement. Manufacturers use Drishti to anchor true digital transformation, driving sweeping improvements in quality costs, efficiency gains and time-to-proficiency for line associate training. And line associates rely on Drishti to be more consistent and efficient, becoming even more valuable on the factory floor. In 2019, Drishti was selected by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer. For more information, visit Drishti.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005774/en/