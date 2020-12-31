|
Drones in Metals and Mining – Key Trends Shaping the Industry – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Drones in Metals and Mining – Thematic Research” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report analyses how drones technology is affecting the global metals & mining industry now, in addition to key trends shaping the industry.
Drone technology has demonstrated a varied range of mining applications from exploration, surveying and mapping to maintaining safety and enhancing security. These UAVs are equipped with different sensors and cameras based on their type. The popularity of drones across the mining industry has grown immensely in recent years, with the publisher’s 2019 survey of 179 mine sites showing 26% of mines with considerable investments in drone technology, versus just under 20% in 2018. Low to moderate investments were observed at 27% of the mines, while only 10% had trialed drones. The survey also revealed that only 32% had yet to invest at all, compared with 43% in 2018.
It analyzes its impact on the mining industry.
It provides specific explanations of how drones could change the way mining companies operate.
It offers an analysis of how regulators are likely to respond to the rise of drones.
Find out how mining companies are utilizing drones to obtain notable results.
Identify drone companies, their models, and their mining client portfolio.
Key recommendations for mining companies and drone service providers.
It identifies key trends in this technology theme.
The report analyses the drone value chain by use case.
The report also offers a technology briefing, highlighting how drone technology has developed and how it works.
Key Topics Covered: Players
Anatomy of a drone
Key technologies
Macroeconomic trends
Regulatory trends
Application of drones in the mining industry
Industry analysis
Competitive analysis
Mergers and acquisitions
Timeline
Impact of drone technology on the mining industry
Key recommendations for mining companies
Key recommendations for drone vendors
Value chain
Hardware layer
Software layer
Service layer
Private companies
Drone suppliers to the mining sector
Mining companies
Glossary
Appendix: Thematic research methodology
Anglo American
Rio Tinto
Ferrexpo
Exxaro Resources
RTB Bor
Newmont Mining
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5rce7
