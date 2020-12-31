12:35 | 31.12.2020

Drones in Metals and Mining – Key Trends Shaping the Industry – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Drones in Metals and Mining – Thematic Research” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This report analyses how drones technology is affecting the global metals & mining industry now, in addition to key trends shaping the industry. Drone technology has demonstrated a varied range of mining applications from exploration, surveying and mapping to maintaining safety and enhancing security. These UAVs are equipped with different sensors and cameras based on their type. The popularity of drones across the mining industry has grown immensely in recent years, with the publisher’s 2019 survey of 179 mine sites showing 26% of mines with considerable investments in drone technology, versus just under 20% in 2018. Low to moderate investments were observed at 27% of the mines, while only 10% had trialed drones. The survey also revealed that only 32% had yet to invest at all, compared with 43% in 2018.

Scope

This report provides how drones technology works. It analyzes its impact on the mining industry. It provides specific explanations of how drones could change the way mining companies operate. It offers an analysis of how regulators are likely to respond to the rise of drones.

Key report benefits:

Build an understanding of drones technology and its applications in metals & mining industry. Find out how mining companies are utilizing drones to obtain notable results. Identify drone companies, their models, and their mining client portfolio. Key recommendations for mining companies and drone service providers. It identifies key trends in this technology theme. The report analyses the drone value chain by use case. The report also offers a technology briefing, highlighting how drone technology has developed and how it works. Key Topics Covered: Players

Technology briefing Anatomy of a drone Key technologies

Trends

Technology trends Macroeconomic trends Regulatory trends Application of drones in the mining industry Industry analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Penetration of drones in mining – 2019 mine site survey Competitive analysis Mergers and acquisitions Timeline Impact of drone technology on the mining industry Key recommendations for mining companies Key recommendations for drone vendors Value chain Hardware layer Software layer Service layer

Companies

Public companies Private companies Drone suppliers to the mining sector Mining companies Glossary Appendix: Thematic research methodology

Companies Mentioned

Barrick Gold Anglo American Rio Tinto Ferrexpo Exxaro Resources RTB Bor Newmont Mining For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5rce7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201231005088/en/