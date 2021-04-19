0:00 | 11.01.2022

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO) Appoints Matt McCrann as its U.S. CEO

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO)(OTCMKTS:DRSHF), a global leader in Counter-UAS and Artificial Intelligence based security technology, has announced the appointment of Matt McCrann as Chief Executive Officer of its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary DroneShield LLC. Matt McCrann joined DroneShield LLC in 2019 as Vice President of Sales and will lead the growth and expansion of the company’s U.S. based organization. “The customers we serve and the problems we solve make the work at DroneShield both exciting and rewarding,” McCrann stated. “We have a strong, adaptable team as demonstrated by our revenue and company growth over the past two years. Our commitment to our customers and the strength of our engineering have allowed us to become the leader in counter-drone and we continue to push the envelope with our Artificial Intelligence and Electronic Warfare capabilities. I’m honored to accept this appointment and eager to continue our commitment to our partners across defense, homeland security, and law enforcement.” Oleg Vornik, CEO of Sydney based DroneShield Limited (the listed parent company), commented, “Matt has done outstanding work since joining the DroneShield team, positioning our counter-UAS, Electronic Warfare and ISR solutions with a wide range of high-profile Defense and government agencies, while rapidly scaling our team and operations in the U.S. This appointment greatly aligns with DroneShield’s commitment to serving the U.S. market and will enable DroneShield to support at scale our customer base in the U.S.” Prior to joining DroneShield, McCrann held Director level leadership positions at rapid growth scale-ups, successfully building and leading business units serving the Defense and Intelligence markets. McCrann is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and Intelligence Community and has also performed in management roles across both engineering and operations, during a career spanning more than two decades. DroneShield develops advanced layered solutions for handheld, on-the-move, and facility detection and protection against unmanned system threats. DroneShield also recently announced DoD Artificial Intelligence Contract and first of its kind ACMA exemption to undertake Electronic Warfare research. About DroneShield Ltd: DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) is an Australian publicly listed company with its head office in Sydney and teams in the US and UK. We specialise in RF sensing, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Sensor Fusion, Electronic Warfare, Rapid Prototyping and MIL-SPEC manufacturing. Our capabilities are used to protect Military, Government, Law Enforcement, Critical Infrastructure, Commercial and VIPs throughout the world. Through our team of primarily Australian based engineers – we offer customers bespoke solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime or airborne platforms. DroneShield is proudly exporting Australian capability to customers throughout the world and supporting Australia’s defence, national security and other organisations protect people, critical infrastructure and vital assets. Contact:

