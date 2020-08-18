9:00 | 18.08.2020

DSM – repurchase of shares (7-14 August 2020)

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 102,228 of its own shares in the period from 7 August, 2020 up to and including 14 August, 2020 at an average price of EUR129.61. This is in accordance with the repurchase announced on 7 August, 2020, covering commitments for interim stock dividend. The consideration of this repurchase was EUR13.2 million.