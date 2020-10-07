11:33 | 07.10.2020

Duni Group’s sales development and preliminary result for the third quarter

MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The restrictions in different countries that has been implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic has a strong impact on Duni Group’s sales and result. The sales were halved during the lock-down in April but successively recovered as more and more countries in Europe opened society again.This development has continued during the third quarter where we have experienced a continued positive recovery from a 18% decrease in June to around 7% decrease in the third quarter. Sales in the quarter amounts to approximately SEK 1 250 m (1 377). Increased sales, improved cost absorption in production and strong cost control lead to a positive operating income. The operating income is estimated to approximately SEK 110 m (130). Sales development is directly affected by the development of the pandemic and the restrictions it carries and thereby uncertainty for the winter is continually high. The final results for the third quarter will be published on 22 October 2020 at 07:45 CET. A telephone conference will be held at 10:00 with acting CEO and CFO, Mats Lindroth. Additional information is provided by:Mats Lindrothacting CEO and CFO+46 40 106200E-Mail: mats.lindroth@duni.com[mailto:mats.lindroth@duni.com] Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni has some 2,400 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name “DUNI”. ISIN-code is SE 0000616716. This information is information that Duni AB is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:00 am CET on October 7, 2020. Duni.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2942608-1&h=791196014&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.duni.com%2F&a=Duni.com]This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2942608-1&h=2879637294&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com]https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/r/duni-group-s-sales-development-and-preliminary-result-for-the-third-quarter,c3211905 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2942608-1&h=1675773180&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fduni-ab%2Fr%2Fduni-group-s-sales-development-and-preliminary-result-for-the-third-quarter%2Cc3211905&a=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fduni-ab%2Fr%2Fduni-group-s-sales-development-and-preliminary-result-for-the-third-quarter%2Cc3211905]The following files are available for download: https://mb.cision.com/Main/295/3211905/1316032.pdf Duni Group’s sales development

