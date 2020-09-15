15:30 | 15.09.2020

DuroMaxx® SRPE from Contech® Approved by AREMA

Contech® Engineered Solutions announced that its DuroMaxx® steel reinforced polyethylene (SRPE) pipe available in diameters as large as 120” was recently approved by the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association (AREMA) for both direct-bury and reline applications. DuroMaxx SRPE represents a revolution in pipe construction by combining the strength of 80 ksi steel with the durability of HDB-rated polyethylene plastic. DuroMaxx is the proven product choice for municipal wastewater, irrigation, storm sewer, pipeline rehabilitation and other highly critical and demanding applications across the U.S. This is evidenced by the full approval recently achieved for the use of DuroMaxx SRPE in AREMA. Click here to review the AREMA Manual for Railway Engineering. “By developing a dependable and durable piping system and providing it at a cost point that allows our customers to do more with ever-shrinking budgets, Contech has truly delivered the next step in the evolution of pipe with DuroMaxx,” explained Bob Kerr, Vice President of Plastics at Contech.

About Contech® Engineered Solutions

Headquartered between Dayton and Cincinnati in West Chester, Ohio, Contech Engineered Solutions LLC is a leading provider of site solution products and services for the civil engineering industry. Contech’s product portfolio includes bridges, drainage, retaining walls, sanitary sewer, stormwater, wastewater, erosion control and soil stabilization solutions. To contact one of Contech’s 50 offices or 300 sales and product professionals nationwide, visit www.ContechES.com or call 800-338-1122.

