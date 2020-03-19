|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:31 | 19.03.2020
DXP Enterprises Announces Increase to Asset Based Loan Facility
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced that it entered into a $50 million Increase Agreement (the “Increase Agreement”), by and among DXP Enterprises, Inc. (the “Company”), certain of the Company’s US subsidiaries, as borrowers, certain of the Company’s Canadian subsidiaries, as borrowers, the incremental lenders party thereto and Bank of America, N.A., as agent.
After giving effect to the Increase Agreement, DXP will have $135 million of undrawn capacity available. There were no other amendments to the underlying ABL Credit Agreement.
David R. Little, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are pleased that we were able to increase the ABL commitments by $50 million. The expanded credit facility gives us additional liquidity as we navigate the current environment. As we discussed on our Q4 conference call, we expect cash flow generation with negligible capital expenditures in fiscal 2020. With this up-sized ABL, we have positioned ourselves to take advantage of the market when appropriate.”
Kent Yee, CFO, commented, “We are pleased to have received this amendment and we appreciate the support by our agent. This further enhances our liquidity. As of December 31, 2019, we had $54.3 million in cash on the balance sheet and along with that we now have $135 million in availability under our ABL that matures in 2022. Our senior leverage was 2.2:1 with an outside covenant at the end of Q1 of 4.75:1. While today’s environment will continue to evolve, we are comfortable with our capital structure.”
