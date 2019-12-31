|
DXP Enterprises Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The following are results for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the back of this press release.
Earnings per diluted share for the first quarter was $0.31 based upon 18.6 million diluted shares, compared to $0.40 per share in the first quarter of March 31, 2019, based on 18.4 million diluted shares.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first quarter was $17.8 million compared to $21.1 million for the first quarter of 2019.
Expanded ABL facility from $85 million to $135 million with no changes in pricing or terms.
David R. Little, Chairman and CEO commented, “These are unprecedented times and I want to thank each of our DXPeople for their efforts and commitment. DXP appreciates the help of all medical professionals and first responders in our various communities. Also, DXP appreciates the support of our DXP suppliers as we navigate our new normal together. As an ‘essential business’, we felt responsible to provide excellent service to our customers (who themselves were deemed as ‘essential’). By providing products and services, we were assisting them in keeping the economy functioning during these difficult times. In terms of our priorities at DXP, our first priority was the health and safety of our DXPeople and supporting national efforts to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. We took immediate steps in the U.S.A, Canada and Dubai at our facilities by working in small teams and or through work rotations. We did this so that if we needed to quarantine one team, we could still continue to serve our customers. Additionally, we had our facilities deploy social distancing in the workplace, frequent hand washing and sanitizing, temperature testing, quarantines, and remote work habits in the situations and circumstances where we could. We strongly encouraged our employees to not just maintain some of these protocols at work but also while at home or outside of the workplace. Out of DXP’s 2,700 plus DXPeople, I am proud that we have had only two confirmed cases of coronavirus thus far. Our second priority has been to continue to provide exceptional service and support to our customers, as we support various industries that keep the wheels of the North America economy going. We are thankful that we had the opportunity to support and serve our customers and make a difference. During these times, DXPeople have done some amazing things for our customers to keep them safe and running as an ‘essential business’. The letters and emails that we have received showing appreciation and regards for our support, have been truly heart-warming. Our third priority has been to manage our balance sheet on expected lower near-term demand to remain strong and posed for an eventual recovery. I am very proud of how our DXP team has managed and balanced these priorities in what is an unprecedented and unique environment.”
Mr. Little continued, “We executed well in this challenging environment. During the first quarter, we achieved $301.0 million in sales, including $5.2 million from acquisitions. Our improvement in diluted earnings per share from the fourth quarter speaks to our team’s execution and focus on continuous improvement. In terms of our business segments for the first quarter, sales were $182.6 million for Service Centers, $70.0 million for Innovative Pumping Solutions and $48.4 million for Supply Chain Services. We delivered on our financial results as the market adjusted to various shelter-in-place orders. DXP has a model that is characterized by high levels of MRO spend, low fixed costs, low capital expenditure requirements, and high levels of operating cash flow when the business cycles. For these reasons, and many others, we are highly confident in our ability to successfully navigate the situation. We believe our strong balance sheet and financial liquidity will allow us to continue making strategic investments in our business, where appropriate. Similar to the 2008, 2015 and 2016 business downturns, we believe our experienced management team positions us to best take advantage of a return to more normal business conditions in the future.”
Kent Yee, CFO commented, “The first quarter of 2020 financial results were great to see. Creating a safe haven while continuing to work has been our goal from the beginning, especially once deemed an ‘essential business’. As we adjusted to the impact of the Coronavirus, from a business standpoint, we quickly transitioned to focusing on maintaining the strength in our balance sheet by ensuring debt capacity and liquidity, driving efficiencies throughout the business, and ensuring our cash flow profile would perform in today’s environment. In March, we expanded our asset based loan facility to $135 million with no change to pricing or terms. At March 31st, we were undrawn and had $131.6 million in capacity. The ABL matures in August 2022 and our term loan matures in August 2023, therefore, we have no near term maturities. As of March 31, 2020, we had $32.9 million in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet. Our senior leverage was 2.2:1 with a covenant at the end of Q1 of 4.75:1.”
Mr. Yee added, “DXP is well-positioned to support its customers, employees and suppliers. We will continue to take the steps to manage our business by tightening our expenses and capital spending and actively managing our balance sheet. We believe that we have ample flexibility to navigate through the uncertain times ahead. As a leading distributor to essential industries, DXP remains well positioned to support our customers, suppliers and communities during this extraordinary time, while continuing to build our capabilities and keeping our eyes on the future.”
The Company’s actions included:
Emphasizing and implementing good hygiene protocol at all facilities
Implementing a temporary hiring freeze, travel restrictions and wage freeze
Expanding our $85 million ABL facility to $135 million
Internal focus on cash management and monitoring likely areas of exposure
We will host a conference call regarding March 31, 2020 first quarter results on the Company’s website (www.dxpe.com) Friday, May 8, 2020 at 10 am CST. Web participants are encouraged to go to the Company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The on-line archived replay will be available immediately after the conference call at www.dxpe.com.
The Company believes EBITDA provides additional information about: (i) operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance of the business, as it removes the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense as well as items not directly resulting from core operations such as interest expense and income taxes and (ii) the performance and the effectiveness of operational strategies. Additionally, EBITDA performance is a component of a measure of the Company’s financial covenants under its credit facility. Furthermore, some investors use EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in the industry. Management believes that some investors’ understanding of performance is enhanced by including this non-GAAP financial measure as a reasonable basis for comparing ongoing results of operations. By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation from net income, the Company believes it is enhancing investors’ understanding of the business and results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well the Company is executing strategic initiatives.
Sales
$
300,983
$
311,225
Cost of sales
216,998
227,025
Gross profit
83,985
84,200
Selling, general and administrative expenses
73,070
69,384
Operating income
10,915
14,816
Other expense (income), net
(834)
(33)
Interest expense
4,377
5,040
Income before income taxes
7,372
9,809
Provision for income taxes
1,724
2,622
Net income
5,648
7,187
Net (loss) income attributable to NCI*
(62)
(104)
Net income attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc.
5,710
7,291
Preferred stock dividend
23
23
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
5,687
$
7,268
Diluted earnings per share attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc.
$
0.31
$
0.40
Weighted average common shares and common equivalent shares outstanding
18,553
18,406
*NCI represents non-controlling interest
182,585
$
186,179
Innovative Pumping Solutions
74,723
Supply Chain Services
50,323
16,926
$
18,980
Innovative Pumping Solutions
6,799
Supply Chain Services
4,086
31,109
$
29,865
Amortization of intangibles
3,814
Corporate expenses
11,235
Total operating income
10,915
$
14,816
Interest expense
5,040
Other income, net
(33)
7,372
$
9,809
Plus: interest expense
5,040
Plus: depreciation and amortization
6,206
Plus: NCI loss (gain) income before tax*
137
Plus: stock compensation expense
505
* NCI represents non-controlling interest
Cash
32,730
$
54,203
Restricted cash
124
Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts
187,116
Inventories
129,364
Costs and estimated profits in excess of billings
32,455
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,223
Federal income taxes receivable
996
Property and equipment, net
63,703
Goodwill
194,052
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
52,582
Operating lease right-of-use assets
66,191
Other long-term assets
3,211
Current maturities of long-term debt
2,500
$
2,500
Trade accounts payable
76,438
Accrued wages and benefits
23,412
Customer advances
3,408
Billings in excess of costs and estimated profits
11,871
Current-portion operating lease liabilities
17,603
Other current liabilities
12,939
Long-term debt, less unamortized debt issuance costs
235,419
Long-term operating lease liabilities
48,605
Other long-term liabilities
1,205
Deferred income taxes
9,872
Non-controlling interest
1,146
Net cash from (used in) operating activities
(1,612)
$
(5,310)
Less: purchases of property and equipment
2,312
Plus: proceeds from sales of property and equipment
29
