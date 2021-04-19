18:37 | 04.01.2022

DYPER™ Announces Expansion to Thrive Market

DYPER™, the responsible diapering company for parents who care about the planet, today announced their expansion to Thrive Market®, the member-first, online marketplace that offers the highest quality, conscious convenience, and value. The partnership marks another stride in the DYPER mission to make sustainable, plant-based diapers accessible to every family, by introducing the innovative product to the over 1 million Thrive Market members. Five different options of their highly-rated diapers are currently available on Thrive Market at thrivemarket.com/DYPER. The DYPER product offerings available on Thrive Market include: – Size 1 (Extra Small): 66 Diapers – $22.49 member-price*

– Size 2 (Small): 56 Diapers – $22.49 member-price

– Size 3 (Medium): 46 Diapers – $22.49 member-price

– Size 4 (Large): 35 Diapers – $22.49 member-price

– Size 5 (X Large): 30 Diapers – $22.49 member-price

*Thrive Members receive up to 10% off retail ($24.99 SRP) “DYPER envisions a world where no diapers end up in landfills and sustainable diapers are made accessible to every family,” said Sergio Radovcic, CEO of DYPER. “Introducing DYPER to Thrive Market’s 1+ million members is a key step in achieving this goal. DYPER believes in transparency, integrity and respect – values that are in line with Thrive Market’s mission.” “Thrive Market’s mission extends beyond making healthy living easy and affordable; we ensure that every brand and/or item is leaving our planet in better shape than when we found it,” said Nika Levinson, Category Manager for Thrive Market. “We do this by ensuring farming practices, ingredients, and packaging all meet our high standards. DYPER is no exception; Bamboo is a highly renewable resource, and the oxo-degradable packaging is a differentiator within this category. The REDYPER™ service is what makes this brand a home run and is sure to shift how our members look at how they can reduce their waste.” DYPER exists to be the responsible, better diapering choice for the world. The planet does not need another diaper that isn’t eco-friendly: the average child uses 3,700 diapers, resulting in 27 billion diapers in landfills every year in the U.S. alone – where they sit for up to 500 years. DYPER is free of chlorine, latex, alcohol, lotions, TBT and Phthalates. The premium diapers are unprinted, unscented, soft to the touch, yet extremely durable and absorbent. They are crafted with viscose fibers from responsibly sourced Bamboo and packed in sustainable packaging. DYPER also offers an eco-conscious disposal system through the REDYPER™ service. The REDYPER service is the guilt-free, closest-to-zero impact diapering journey currently available. Through this optional service, the dirty diapers are centrally processed and compliantly composted. The program has diverted over 10 million pounds of dirty diapers from landfills, growing by 30,000 pounds each week. REDYPER is available as a mail-away service or with local curbside pickup in 10 cities across the country, expanding to an additional 50 U.S. cities in 2022. Thrive Market joins other DYPER retailers including Amazon, Babylist, Grove Collaborative, and Hive Brands. To purchase, please visit thrivemarket.com or follow @thrivemarket. To learn more about DYPER™, please visit DYPER.com or follow @get.dyper.

About DYPER™DYPER™ is the responsible diapering company for parents who give a poop. From start to finish, everything we do is carefully orchestrated to minimize a little one’s footprints from the time they start ruling this planet. DYPER is good for the bum, good for the planet. It’s truly plant-based, sustainably made, radically transparent, and independently tested. It’s the first plastic neutral diaper, with total carbon offset, and sustainable packaging. DYPER is the only disposable diaper that is compostable through REDYPER™ service, offering a guilt-free, closest-to-zero impact diapering experience. DYPER is dermatologically tested by Dermatest®, STANDARD 100 certified by OEKO TEX®, and certified OK BioBased by TÜV. Learn more at DYPER.com.

About Thrive MarketThrive Market, Inc. was founded in 2014 with a mission to make healthy living easy and affordable for everyone. As an online, membership-based market, Thrive Market delivers the highest quality, healthy and sustainable products at member-only prices, while matching every paid membership with a free membership to someone in need to provide access to the highest quality, healthy and sustainable products. Thrive Market carries a curation of organic and non-GMO products, and offers 90+ filters and values, allowing you to shop by diet and lifestyle. During the last five years, Thrive Gives has raised more than $4.5M to fund food access and environmental sustainability causes. In March 2020, Thrive Market launched their COVID-19 Relief Fund. To date, donating more than $1.7M and supporting more than 30,000 families affected by the pandemic. Thrive Market has been carbon neutral since 2014, with a commitment to be carbon negative in 2025 and is the largest grocer to ever receive B-Corp certification. Visit thrivemarket.com or follow @thrivemarket to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005805/en/