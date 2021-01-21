12:36 | 21.01.2021

E-Bike Market in Europe to Showcase Inferior Growth During 2021-2025 | Market Impact Analysis due to COVID-19 Spread | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the e-bike market in Europe and it is poised to grow by 6654.33 thousand units during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 20% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005458/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-bike Market in Europe 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the e-bike market in Europe. The market growth in 2021 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:Based on segmentation by technology, which is the leading segment in the market?

The lithium-ion battery is the leading segment in the market.

What are the major trends in the market?

The impact of the revenue and volume of e-bike sales are the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 20%.

Who are the top players in the market?

Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH & Co. KG, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, LEADER Ltd., Riese & Müller GmbH, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increasing concern toward health and the environment among consumers. However, the higher cost of e-bikes compared to conventional bicycles will challenge growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH & Co. KG, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, LEADER Ltd., Riese & Müller GmbH, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing concern toward health and the environment among consumers will offer immense growth opportunities, factors such as the higher cost of e-bikes compared to conventional bicycles are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this e-bike market in Europe forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.E-bike Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

The e-bike market in Europe is segmented as below: Technology Lithium-ion Sealed Lead Acid Product Pedelecs S-pedelecs Geography Germany The Netherlands France Rest Of Europe

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The e-bike market in Europe report covers the following areas: E-bike Market in Europe Size E-bike Market in Europe Trends E-bike Market in Europe Industry Analysis This study identifies the impact on the revenue and volume of e-bike sales as one of the prime reasons driving the e-bike market in Europe growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformE-bike Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025 Detailed information on factors that will assist the e-bike market in Europe growth during the next five years Estimation of the e-bike market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the e-bike market in Europe Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the e-bike market in Europe vendors

Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2020 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments Comparison by Product Pedelecs – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 S-pedelecs – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments Comparison by Technology Lithium-ion battery – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Sealed lead acid battery – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Platform

Urban e-bikes Trekking e-bikes eMTBs Cargo e-bikes Others

Customer LandscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison Germany – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 The Netherlands – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 France – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Accell Group NV BH BIKES EUROPE SL Derby Cycle Holding GmbH Georg Fritzmeier GmbH & Co. KG Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Klever Mobility Europe GmbH LEADER Ltd. Riese & Müller GmbH Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations About Us

