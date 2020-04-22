20:20 | 22.04.2020

Earth Day 2020: Corvias Partnerships Supports Resiliency, Sustainability and Energy Independence

In conjunction with Earth Day on April 22, Corvias is releasing milestone data on its environmental initiatives, including its stormwater partnerships and the largest solar program in Kansas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005875/en/Corvias has installed over 3,500 rooftop and 17,000 ground-mounted solar panels across military housing communities at Aberdeen Proving Ground and Fort Meade in Maryland, Fort Riley in Kansas, and Edwards Air Force Base in California. Solar projects at these four installations generate enough energy to power nearly 3,400 homes for a year. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We continue to focus our operations in support of the safest response to COVID-19, and it remains our priority. In that humbling context, we also want to share good news that strengthens our future viability, supports force readiness and recognizes the good work of our employees and partnerships,” said John Picerne, Corvias Founder.

Stormwater Management, Municipal Partnerships

Together with municipal partners, Prince George County, Md. and the Stormwater Authority of Chester, Pa., Corvias has transformed regulatory mandates into opportunities through environmental compliance while creating economic and community impacts. Aiding in the effort to clean and protect waterways and improve aging stormwater systems, green and gray infrastructure installations have been completed to effectively manage stormwater runoff, reduce pollution and enhance water quality and the health of local watersheds including the Chesapeake Bay and Delaware River. Environmental results include: The Clean Water Partnership The Stormwater Authority of Chester Partnership 49,000 lbs of nitrogen reduced annually 5,300,000 lbs of sediment reduced annually 10,000 shrubs planted across the County 4.8 tons of trash removed Over 12,000 gallons of standing water removed Over 46,000 gallons of debris removed

Solar-Powered Military Housing

Together with the U.S. Army and Air Force, Corvias is strengthening sustainability and resiliency with solar projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create military communities that are more energy independent. Corvias solar operations have continued un-interrupted, including: Solar projects at four installations generating 30.1 megawatts (MW) of solar energy, enough to power nearly 3,400 homes for a year. Over 3,500 rooftop and 17,000 ground-mounted solar panels are installed across housing communities at Aberdeen Proving Ground and Fort Meade in Maryland, Fort Riley in Kansas, and Edwards Air Force Base in California. Across these four installations, roughly 43 percent of annual electricity consumption is from solar. At Fort Riley, the solar panels installed by Corvias are the largest solar program in the state of Kansas and offset roughly 25 percent of the electricity consumption on post. Future solar projects slated for construction at seven more installations over the next two years. More than 200 jobs created across the program and significant engagement of local and minority subcontractors. Working with graduates of the U.S. Department of Energy “Solar Ready Vets” program.

About Corvias

As a privately-owned company headquartered in East Greenwich, RI, Corvias partners with higher education and government institutions nationwide to solve their most essential systemic problems and create long-term, sustainable value through our unique approach to partnership. Corvias pursues the kinds of partnerships that materially and sustainably improve the quality of life for the people who call our communities home, purposefully choosing to partner with organizations who share our values and whose mission is to serve as the foundational blocks, or pillars, of our nation. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com

