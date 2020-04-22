|
20:20 | 22.04.2020
Earth Day 2020: Corvias Partnerships Supports Resiliency, Sustainability and Energy Independence
In conjunction with Earth Day on April 22, Corvias is releasing milestone data on its environmental initiatives, including its stormwater partnerships and the largest solar program in Kansas.
Environmental results include:
The Clean Water Partnership
The Stormwater Authority of Chester Partnership
49,000 lbs of nitrogen reduced annually
5,300,000 lbs of sediment reduced annually
10,000 shrubs planted across the County
4.8 tons of trash removed
Over 12,000 gallons of standing water removed
Over 46,000 gallons of debris removed
Corvias solar operations have continued un-interrupted, including:
Solar projects at four installations generating 30.1 megawatts (MW) of solar energy, enough to power nearly 3,400 homes for a year.
Over 3,500 rooftop and 17,000 ground-mounted solar panels are installed across housing communities at Aberdeen Proving Ground and Fort Meade in Maryland, Fort Riley in Kansas, and Edwards Air Force Base in California.
Across these four installations, roughly 43 percent of annual electricity consumption is from solar.
At Fort Riley, the solar panels installed by Corvias are the largest solar program in the state of Kansas and offset roughly 25 percent of the electricity consumption on post.
Future solar projects slated for construction at seven more installations over the next two years.
More than 200 jobs created across the program and significant engagement of local and minority subcontractors.
Working with graduates of the U.S. Department of Energy “Solar Ready Vets” program.
