22:53 | 10.03.2021
Earthstone Energy, Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone”, the “Company”, “we” or “us”), today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.
Average daily production of 14,809 Boepd(2)
Adjusted EBITDAX(3) of $29.8 million ($21.87 per Boe)
Operating portion of net cash received in settlement of derivative contracts of $8.4 million
Free Cash Flow(3) of $8.4 million
Capital expenditures of $20.3 million
Reduction of long-term debt of $15.0 million
Net loss of $18.4 million or $0.28 per Adjusted Diluted Share(3)
Adjusted net income of $5.8 million or $0.09 per Adjusted Diluted Share(3)
Full Year 2020 Highlights
Adjusted EBITDAX(2) of $144.2 million ($25.80 per Boe)
Operating portion of net cash received in settlement of derivative contracts of $56.0 million
Free Cash Flow(2) of $72.2 million
Capital expenditures of $66.8 million
Reduction of long-term debt of $55.0 million
Net loss of $29.4 million or $0.45 per Adjusted Diluted Share(3)
Adjusted net income of $30.0 million or $0.46 per Adjusted Diluted Share(3)
(1)
On January 7, 2021, Earthstone, Earthstone Energy Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company, Independence Resources Holdings, LLC, and Independence Resources Manager, LLC executed a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated December 17, 2020 (the “IRM Acquisition”).
(2)
Represents reported sales volumes.
(3)
See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below.
“By completing the acquisition of Independence Resource Management, LLC (“IRM”) on January 7, 2021, we have increased our scale with complementary and accretive assets that, similar to our existing assets, carry a low-cost structure in order to further drive free cash flow generation and with drilling inventory that will deliver attractive returns in 2021. We intend to execute on our goals to maintain financial strength, capital efficiency and operating excellence while continuing to seek further strategic growth opportunities.”
The Company recently completed 5 gross / 3.7 net wells in Upton County and anticipates turning these wells to sales before the end of March. The Company anticipates completing and turning to sales a total of 16 gross / 13.5 net operated wells in 2021, as is consistent with previously released guidance.
The unprecedented weather in February created production challenges for all facets of the industry including producers, mid-stream and gathering companies and refiners. While production has returned to previous levels, we do expect that production and revenue reductions will have an impact on first quarter results.
$
36,675
$
66,788
$
144,523
$
191,262
Lease operating expense
7,160
8,198
29,131
28,683
General and administrative expense (excluding stock-based compensation)
6,229
5,696
18,179
18,963
Stock-based compensation (non-cash)
2,389
1,968
10,054
8,648
General and administrative expense
$
8,618
$
7,664
$
28,233
$
27,611
Net (loss) income
$
(18,381)
$
(5,640)
$
(29,434)
$
1,580
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(9,910)
(3,016)
(15,887)
861
Net (loss) income attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc.
(8,471)
(2,624)
(13,547)
719
Net (loss) income per common share(1)
Basic
(0.28)
(0.09)
(0.45)
0.02
Diluted
(0.28)
(0.09)
(0.45)
0.02
Adjusted EBITDAX(2)
$
29,798
$
49,893
$
144,246
$
146,273
Production(3):
Oil (MBbls)
660
1,059
3,180
3,086
Gas (MMcf)
2,251
1,442
7,282
4,760
NGL (MBbls)
327
317
1,198
1,022
Total (MBoe)(4)
1,362
1,617
5,591
4,902
Average Daily Production (Boepd)
14,809
17,571
15,276
13,429
Average Prices:
Oil ($/Bbl)
41.43
56.92
37.85
55.71
Gas ($/Mcf)
1.65
1.24
1.18
0.82
NGL ($/Bbl)
17.18
14.92
13.03
15.09
Total ($/Boe)
26.92
41.31
25.85
39.02
Adj. for Realized Derivatives Settlements:
Oil ($/Bbl)
54.21
58.67
54.95
59.82
Gas ($/Mcf)
1.67
1.48
1.42
1.49
NGL ($/Bbl)
17.18
14.92
13.03
15.09
Total ($/Boe)
33.15
42.68
35.89
42.26
Operating Margin per Boe
Average realized price(5)
$
26.92
$
41.31
$
25.85
$
39.02
Lease operating expense
5.26
5.07
5.21
5.85
Production and ad valorem taxes
1.62
2.39
1.68
2.42
Operating margin per Boe
20.04
33.85
18.96
30.75
Realized hedge settlements
6.23
1.37
10.04
3.24
Operating margin per Boe (including realized hedge settlements)
$
26.27
$
35.22
$
29.00
$
33.99
On January 7, 2021, Earthstone closed the IRM Acquisition. When adjusting to include the IRM Acquisition, we had an estimated $15.3 million in cash and $260 million outstanding under our credit facility, as amended, with a borrowing base of $360 million. With the $100 million of undrawn borrowing base capacity and $15.3 million in cash, we had total liquidity of approximately $115.3 million on a combined basis. When adjusted to include the impact of the IRM Acquisition, combined leverage at December 31, 2020 was 1.2x.
As of March 1, 2021, we had $10.1 million in cash and $227.5 million of long-term debt outstanding under our credit facility, as amended, with a borrowing base of $360 million. With the $132.5 million of undrawn borrowing base capacity and $10.1 million in cash, we had total liquidity of approximately $142.6 million.
Crude Oil Swap
2,294,000
$51.17
2021
Crude Oil Basis Swap (1)
1,825,000
$1.05
2022
Crude Oil Swap
365,000
$47.70
2021
Natural Gas Swap
4,380,000
$2.76
2021
Natural Gas Basis Swap (2)
4,380,000
$(0.45)
(1)
The basis differential price is between WTI Midland Argus Crude and the WTI NYMEX.
(2)
The basis differential price is between W. Texas (WAHA) and the Henry Hub NYMEX.
Upon closing of the IRM Acquisition on January 7, 2021, Earthstone assumed the hedges that IRM had in place consisting of approximately 1,008,950 Bbls of oil at $41.07/Bbl.
Crude Oil Swap
3,326,750
$48.04
2021
Crude Oil Basis Swap (1)
2,857,750
$0.79
2021
Crude Oil Basis Swap (2)
1,032,750
$(0.26)
2022
Crude Oil Swap
1,458,500
$52.96
2022
Crude Oil Basis Swap (1)
1,368,750
$0.74
2021
Natural Gas Swap
6,912,000
$2.81
2021
Natural Gas Basis Swap (3)
6,912,000
$(0.37)
Q1 2022
Natural Gas Swap
450,000
$2.97
Q1 2022
Natural Gas Basis Swap (3)
450,000
$(0.23)
(1)
The basis differential price is between WTI Midland Argus Crude and the WTI NYMEX.
(2)
The swap is between WTI Roll and the WTI NYMEX.
(3)
The basis differential price is between W. Texas (WAHA) and the Henry Hub NYMEX.
Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 877-407-6184 for domestic calls or 201-389-0877 for international calls, in both cases asking for the Earthstone conference call. A webcast will also be available through the Company’s website (www.earthstoneenergy.com). Please select “Events & Presentations” under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website and log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register.
A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website and by telephone until 10:00 a.m. Eastern (9:00 a.m. Central), Thursday, March 25, 2021. The number for the replay is 877-660-6853 for domestic calls or 201-612-7415 for international calls, using Replay ID: 13717242.
Cash
$
1,494
$
13,822
Accounts receivable:
Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues
16,255
29,047
Joint interest billings and other, net of allowance of $19 and $83 at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
7,966
6,672
Derivative asset
7,509
8,860
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,509
1,867
60,268
Proved properties
1,017,496
970,808
Unproved properties
233,767
260,271
Land
5,382
5,382
Total oil and gas properties
1,256,645
1,236,461
Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
(291,213)
(195,567)
Net oil and gas properties
965,432
1,040,894
Goodwill
—
17,620
Office and other equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $3,675 and $3,180 at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
931
1,311
Derivative asset
396
770
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,450
3,108
Other noncurrent assets
1,315
1,572
1,005,257
$
1,125,543
Accounts payable
$
6,232
$
25,284
Revenues and royalties payable
27,492
35,815
Accrued expenses
16,504
19,538
Asset retirement obligation
447
308
Derivative liability
1,135
6,889
Advances
2,277
11,505
Operating lease liability
773
570
Finance lease liability
69
206
Other current liability
565
43
100,158
Long-term debt
115,000
170,000
Asset retirement obligation
2,580
1,856
Derivative liability
173
—
Deferred tax liability
14,497
15,154
Operating lease liability
1,840
2,539
Finance lease liability
5
85
Other noncurrent liabilities
132
—
189,634
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
—
—
Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 30,343,421 and 29,421,131 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
30
29
Class B Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 35,009,371 and 35,260,680 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
35
35
Additional paid-in capital
540,074
527,246
Accumulated deficit
(195,258)
(181,711)
345,599
490,152
835,751
1,005,257
$
1,125,543
Oil
$
27,338
$
60,268
$
120,355
$
171,925
Natural gas
3,712
1,787
8,567
3,913
Natural gas liquids
5,625
4,733
15,601
15,424
66,788
144,523
191,262
Lease operating expense
7,160
8,198
29,131
28,683
Production and ad valorem taxes
2,213
3,870
9,411
11,871
Rig idle and termination expense
—
—
426
—
Impairment expense
1,950
—
64,498
—
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
20,318
26,962
96,414
69,243
General and administrative expense
8,618
7,664
28,233
27,611
Transaction costs
946
279
622
1,077
Accretion of asset retirement obligation
170
54
307
214
Exploration expense
—
653
298
653
47,680
229,340
139,352
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties, net
6
3,668
204
3,222
22,776
(84,613)
55,132
Interest expense, net
(1,025)
(1,831)
(5,232)
(6,566)
Write-off of deferred financing costs
—
(1,242)
—
(1,242)
(Loss) gain on derivative contracts, net
(13,166)
(24,311)
59,899
(43,983)
Other income (expense), net
280
(95)
400
(96)
(27,479)
55,067
(51,887)
(4,703)
(29,546)
3,245
Income tax benefit (expense)
224
(937)
112
(1,665)
Net (loss) income
(18,381)
(5,640)
(29,434)
1,580
(3,016)
(15,887)
861
(8,471)
$
(2,624)
$
(13,547)
$
719
Net (loss) income per common share attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc.:
Basic
$
(0.28)
$
(0.09)
$
(0.45)
$
0.02
Diluted
$
(0.28)
$
(0.09)
$
(0.45)
$
0.02
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
30,212,191
29,278,455
29,911,625
28,983,354
Diluted
30,212,191
29,278,455
29,911,625
29,360,885
Net (loss) income
$
(29,434)
$
1,580
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Impairment of proved and unproved oil and gas properties
46,878
—
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
96,414
69,243
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
307
214
Impairment of Goodwill
17,620
—
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties, net
(204)
(3,222)
Settlement of asset retirement obligations
(195)
(374)
Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts, net
(59,899)
43,983
Operating portion of net cash received in settlement of derivative contracts
56,044
15,866
Stock-based compensation
10,054
8,648
Deferred income taxes
(657)
1,665
Write-off of deferred financing costs
—
1,242
Amortization of deferred financing costs
322
412
Changes in assets and liabilities:
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable
11,914
(18,035)
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets
(203)
66
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses
481
(10,438)
Increase (decrease) in revenues and royalties payable
(8,323)
7,067
Increase (decrease) in advances
(9,617)
8,331
126,248
Additions to oil and gas properties
(88,097)
(204,268)
Additions to office and other equipment
(114)
(527)
Proceeds from sales of oil and gas properties
414
4,184
(200,611)
Proceeds from borrowings
136,056
234,680
Repayments of borrowings
(191,056)
(143,508)
Cash paid related to the exchange and cancellation of Class A Common Stock
(836)
(1,135)
Cash paid for finance leases
(130)
(392)
Deferred financing costs
(67)
(1,836)
87,809
Net increase (decrease) in cash
(12,328)
13,446
Cash at beginning of period
13,822
376
Cash at end of period
$
1,494
$
13,822
Cash paid for:
Interest
$
4,588
$
6,405
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Accrued capital expenditures
$
7,328
$
28,356
Lease asset additions – ASC 842
$
—
$
3,722
Asset retirement obligations
$
762
$
105
Our Adjusted Diluted Shares measure provides a comparable per share measurement when presenting results such as Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income that include the interests of both Earthstone and the noncontrolling interest. Adjusted Diluted Shares is used in calculating several metrics that we use as supplemental financial measurements in the evaluation of our business, none of which should be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of operating performance.
Adjusted Diluted Shares for the periods indicated:
30,212,191
29,278,455
29,911,625
29,360,885
Class B Common Stock
35,009,371
35,288,526
35,077,711
35,395,021
We define “Adjusted EBITDAX” as net (loss) income plus, when applicable, accretion of asset retirement obligations; impairment expense; depletion, depreciation and amortization; interest expense, net; transaction costs; (gain) loss on sale of oil and gas properties, net; exploration expense; unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts; stock-based compensation (non-cash); and income tax expense.
Our Adjusted EBITDAX measure provides additional information that may be used to better understand our operations. Adjusted EBITDAX is one of several metrics that we use as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted EBITDAX, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that Adjusted EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by our management team and by other users of our consolidated financial statements. For example, Adjusted EBITDAX can be used to assess our operating performance and return on capital in comparison to other independent exploration and production companies without regard to financial or capital structure and to assess the financial performance of our assets and our company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.
The following table provides a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDAX for the periods indicated:
($000s)
(18,381)
$
(5,640)
$
(29,434)
$
1,580
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
170
54
307
214
Impairment expense
1,950
—
64,498
—
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
20,318
26,962
96,414
69,243
Interest expense, net
1,025
1,831
5,232
6,566
Transaction costs
946
279
622
1,077
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties, net
(6)
(3,668)
(204)
(3,222)
Rig idle and termination expense
—
—
426
—
Exploration expense
—
653
298
653
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts
21,611
26,517
(3,855)
59,849
Stock-based compensation (non-cash)(1)
2,389
1,968
10,054
8,648
Income tax (benefit) expense
(224)
937
(112)
1,665
Our Adjusted Net Income measure provides additional information that may be used to further understand our operations. Adjusted Net Income is one of several metrics that we use as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted Net Income are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted Net Income, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by our management team and by other users of our consolidated financial statements. For example, Adjusted Net Income can be used to assess our operating performance and return on capital in comparison to other independent exploration and production companies without regard to financial or capital structure and to assess the financial performance of our assets and our company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.
The following table provides a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted Net Income for the periods indicated:
($000s, except per share data)
(18,381)
$
(5,640)
$
(29,434)
$
1,580
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts
21,611
26,517
(3,855)
59,849
Impairment expense
1,950
—
64,498
—
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties
(6)
(3,668)
(204)
(3,222)
Write-off of deferred financing costs
—
1,242
—
1,242
Transaction costs
946
279
622
1,077
Income tax effect of the above
(298)
(500)
(1,611)
(1,210)
Adjusted Diluted Shares
65,221,562
64,566,981
64,989,336
64,755,906
Our All-In Cash Costs measure provides additional information that may be used to further understand our total cost of production. We use All-In Cash Costs as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our operational performance. We believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that our management uses in evaluating our results. All-In Cash Costs should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income as an indicator of operating performance. All-In Cash Costs, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
All-In Cash Costs for the periods indicated:
($000s, except per Boe data)
$
7,160
$
8,198
$
29,131
$
28,683
Production and ad valorem taxes
2,213
3,870
9,411
11,871
Interest expense, net
1,025
1,831
5,232
6,566
General and administrative expense (excluding stock-based compensation)
6,229
5,696
18,179
18,963
Total production (MBoe)(1)(2)
1,362
1,617
5,591
4,902
(1)
Represents reported sales volumes.
(2)
Barrels of oil equivalent have been calculated on the basis of six thousand cubic feet (Mcf) of natural gas equals one barrel of oil equivalent (Boe).
($000s)
$
29,798
$
49,893
$
144,246
$
146,273
Interest expense, net
(1,025)
(1,831)
(5,232)
(6,566)
Capital expenditures (accrual basis)
(20,346)
(58,032)
(66,788)
(210,430)
Our Operating Margin per Boe measure provides additional information that may be used to further understand our operating margins. We use Operating Margin per Boe as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our operational performance. We believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that our management uses in evaluating our results. Operating Margin per Boe should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income as an indicator of operating performance. Operating Margin per Boe, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
