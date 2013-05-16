|
Earthstone Provides Update, 2021 Guidance and Announces Proved Reserves
Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone”, the “Company”, “our” or “we”), today provided an operations update, released 2021 guidance and announced its year-end 2020 estimated proved reserves. The Company has estimated its oil and gas sales volumes for the fourth quarter of 2020 to be approximately 1.40 MMBoe or an average of approximately 15,232 Boepd (47% oil). For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company estimates its annual sales volumes grew 15% to approximately 5.63 MMBoe, or an average of approximately 15,382 Boepd (56% oil) compared to 13,429 Boepd (63% oil) reported for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company also announced its year-end 2020 SEC total estimated proved reserves of approximately 78.9 MMBoe.
Key highlights include:
Achieved record estimated average daily sales volumes in 2020 of 15,382 Boepd (56% oil), exceeding the top end of guidance of 14,500 Boepd by 6%
2021 production guidance of 19,500-21,000 Boepd (52%-54% oil) and $90-100 million of capital expenditures
Estimated accrued capital expenditures of $20.3 million and $66.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and full year 2020, respectively, slightly below the $67.5 million midpoint of full year guidance
Reduced outstanding long-term debt in 2020 by 32%, from $170 million to $115 million
Signed Purchase and Sale Agreement on the acquisition of Independence Resource Management, LLC (“IRM”) on December 17, 2020
Strong balance sheet and liquidity position with $100 million of undrawn capacity on a $360 million senior secured revolving credit facility and a cash balance of $15.3 million as of December 31, 2020 on a combined basis including the subsequent closing of Earthstone’s acquisition of IRM on January 7, 2021
Year-End 2020 SEC total estimated proved reserves were 78.9 MMBoe (49% Proved Developed; 51% oil)
Based on its 2021 capital budget, operating plan, and existing service costs, along with current commodity prices and hedges, the Company expects to generate significant positive free cash flow1 in 2021. The Company’s capital budget does not include acquisition activity.
$80 – 90
21 / 18.5
16 / 13.5
0.7
Land / Infrastructure
10
2021 Total Capital Expenditures
$90 – 100
2021 Average Daily Production (Boepd)
19,500 – 21,000
% Oil
52% – 54%
% Liquids
77% – 79%
2021 Operating Costs
Lease Operating Expense ($/Boe)
$6.00 – $6.50
Production and Ad Valorem Taxes (% of Revenue)
6.25% – 7.25%
Cash G&A ($mm)
$20 – $21
Note: Guidance is forward-looking information that is subject to considerable change and numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Earthstone’s control. See “Forward-Looking Statements” section below. Cash G&A is defined as general and administrative expenses excluding stock-based compensation.
“Additionally, we entered into an agreement to acquire IRM in December 2020, and closed the acquisition on January 7, 2021 and are rapidly integrating our businesses. We are excited to get back to work in 2021 with the commencement of a drilling program anticipated to begin late in the first quarter. We have designed an operating plan that we expect will generate significant free cash flow in 2021, while focusing on areas with the highest drilling returns. This free cash flow will be used to reduce debt further while we seek additional acquisition opportunities. We continue to be focused on consolidation and creating additional scale that we believe will result in continued improved cost structure and creation of shareholder value.”
The Company completed 6 gross / 6 net wells on its Ratliff project in Upton County in December 2020. These wells targeted Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B Upper, Wolfcamp B Lower and Wolfcamp C zones and had an average completed lateral length of approximately 8,300 feet. Through the first 45 days of production, total aggregate production from the six wells has averaged 3,864 Boepd (87% oil) with current production of ~3,600 Boepd (86% oil). Two of the six wells are still cleaning up and have not yet reached peak 30-day production rates.
The Company is preparing to resume drilling operations with the deployment of a rig late in the first quarter of 2021. Initial plans are to commence drilling in Midland County on a three-well pad in our Hamman project and then on a four-well pad on the recently acquired IRM Spanish Pearl project. From there, the Company anticipates moving the rig to Upton County and drilling 10-11 wells. For the full year 2021 the Company anticipates drilling 16 gross / 14.8 net operated wells to total depth and spudding an additional 5 gross / 3.7 net operated wells. Including the 5 gross / 3.7 net wells in Upton County that are currently being completed, the Company anticipates completing and turning to sales a total of 16 gross / 13.5 net operated wells in 2021, with an average completed lateral length of approximately 6,500 feet.
The Company is focused on efficiently integrating the recently acquired IRM assets into our operations. IRM produced approximately 7,3182 Boepd (61% oil) in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Proved Reserves of 78.9 MMBoe with corresponding PV-10 of $473 MM
Proved Reserves are 51% oil, 26% natural gas liquids, and 23% natural gas
Proved Reserves are 49% Proved Developed and 51% Proved Undeveloped
As shown in the table below, the Company’s estimated proved reserves at year-end 2020, which were prepared in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) guidelines by Cawley, Gillespie & Associates, Inc. (“CGA”), an independent petroleum engineering firm, were approximately 78.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (“MMBoe”).
Oil
Gas
NGL
Total
PV-10
Reserve Category
(MBbls)
(MMcf)
(MBbls)
(MBoe)
($ in thousands)
Proved Developed
18,878
55,764
10,125
38,298
329,395
Proved Undeveloped
21,212
55,450
10,123
40,577
144,047
Total
40,090
111,214
20,248
78,875
473,442
Note: PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measure.”
SEC rules require that calculations of economically recoverable reserves use the unweighted average price on the first day of the month for the prior twelve-month period. The resulting oil and natural gas prices used for the Company’s 2020 year-end reserve report, prior to adjusting for quality and basis differentials, were $39.57 per barrel and $1.985 per million British Thermal Units (“MMBtu”), respectively. SEC prices net of differentials were $38.90 per barrel and $0.97 per Mcf.
Oil
Gas
NGL
Total
PV-10
Reserve Category
(MBbls)
(MMcf)
(MBbls)
(MBoe)
($ in thousands)
Proved Developed
29,098
75,680
14,336
56,048
652,740
Proved Undeveloped
30,100
61,705
11,421
51,805
369,830
Total
59,198
137,385
25,757
107,853
1,022,570
Note: See “Alternative Year-End 2020 Estimated Proved Reserves Components” below for a breakdown of the above by entity.
19,547
21,530
41,077
9,551
8,570
18,121
29,098
30,100
59,198
Gas (MMcf)
57,891
56,580
114,471
17,789
5,125
22,914
75,680
61,705
137,385
NGL (MBbls)
10,502
10,316
20,818
3,834
1,105
4,939
14,336
11,421
25,757
Total (MBoe)
39,698
41,276
80,974
16,350
10,529
26,879
56,048
51,805
107,853
PV-101 ($ in thousands)
452,780
265,499
718,279
199,960
104,331
304,291
652,740
369,830
1,022,570
PV-10 is derived from the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows (“Standardized Measure”), which is the most directly comparable financial measure under GAAP. PV-10 is a computation of the Standardized Measure on a pre-tax basis. PV-10 is equal to the Standardized Measure at the applicable date, before deducting future income taxes, discounted at 10%. We believe that the presentation of PV-10 is relevant and useful to investors because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our estimated net proved reserves prior to taking into account future corporate income taxes, and it is a useful measure for evaluating the relative monetary significance of our oil and natural gas properties. Further, investors may utilize the measure as a basis for comparison of the relative size and value of our reserves to other companies. We use this measure when assessing the potential return on investment related to our oil and natural gas properties. PV-10, however, is not a substitute for the Standardized Measure. Our PV-10 measure and the Standardized Measure do not purport to present the fair value of our oil and natural gas reserves.
The following table provides a reconciliation of PV-10 of the Company’s estimated proved properties to the Standardized Measure (in thousands):
Present value of estimated future net revenues (PV-10)
$
473,442
Future income taxes, discounted at 10%
(12,589
)
Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows
$
460,853
