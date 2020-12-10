17:29 | 10.12.2020

EarthTronics Expands Energy Efficient Type A and Type B T8 LED Product Lines

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, adds new “plug and play” Type A and direct wire UL Type B lamps in a range of wattages, color temperatures and sizes to its high efficiency T8 LED products lines, all featuring over 80+ CRI (color rendering index). New to the EarthTronics UL Type A lamp product line is the next generation 48” T8 LED that consumes only 14 watts to produce 2200 lumens. The LT81440G9 and LT81450G9 lamps feature 4000K and 5000K color temperatures. Designed for use on dimming fluorescent ballasts and meeting new energy efficiency standards for utility rebates, the new Type A LEDs feature an expanded ballast compatibility list. The direct wire, UL Type B product line now includes 12-watt, 1800 lumen 48” T8 lamps in 3500K, 4000K and 5000K color temperatures. The LT81235BDE, LT81240BDE and LT81250BDE lamps feature contractor friendly double-end direct wire configuration for easy installation with no need to change or remove lamp holders within existing fixtures. Joining a product family that includes 24”, 36” and u-bend T8 sizes, the LED array and integral driver meet utility requirements for energy saving rebates. In addition, all the EarthTronics direct wire Type B lamps can be utilized with EarthTronics TBEM10 emergency power back-up popular in retrofitting existing troffers and strip light fixtures in commercial applications. The EarthTronics Type A and direct wire UL Type B lamps are Design Lights Consortium (DLC) premium listed products. With a 50,000 hours performance life, the new T8 LEDs from EarthTronics perform in extreme temperature ranges, operating from 45°C down to -20°C. These LEDs do not contain mercury and are RoHS certified. They are also UL listed for use in the USA and Canada, and come with a 10-year limited warranty. These energy saving products can be matched to utility rebates by using EarthTronics Rebate Finder located at www.earthtronics.com/rebate-finder/. Visit the www.earthtronics.com for more information about the new T8 LEDs Type A (2200 Lumen 14 Watt Type A 48″ | EarthTronics) and Type B LEDs (1800 Lumen 12 Watt Type B 48″ Double Ended Direct Wire | EarthTronics).

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Norton Shores, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.

