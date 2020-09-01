20:34 | 01.09.2020

EarthTronics Introduces Color & Lumen Selectable LED Downlight Fixture Series

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces its architectural grade Lumen & Color Selectable LED Downlight Fixture Series that offers three different color temperature and lumen levels to ensure proper lighting for a variety of new construction and retrofit/renovation applications including wet locations such as soffit and covered walkway installations that are out of direct weather. Designed for flexibility with a high 90+ CRI for enhanced color clarity, the Lumen & Color Selectable LED Downlight Series is available in 6”, 8” and 9.5” fixtures. The 6” fixture can be switched to 7, 10 or 18 watts to produce 700, 1000 and 1500 lumens, while the 8” fixture can be set at 10, 15 or 22 watts to deliver 1000, 1500 and 2000 lumens. The 9.5” fixture can be adjusted to 20, 25 or 32 watts to provide 2000, 2500 or 3000 lumens. The Lumen & Color Selectable LED Downlight Series easily replace 30 – to 70-watt HID downlight cans. The high-efficient Lumen & Color Selectable LED Downlight Series accepts 100 – 277-volt AC power supply and works with 0-10 volt dimming systems. Each of the fixtures have a matte-wide finish, frosted lens and a deep parabolic design that provide an ample cut-off angle. The easy-to-install fixtures feature durable corrosion resistant stainless-steel clips to accommodate up to 2” thick ceilings. The Lumen & Color Selectable LED Downlight Fixture Series will perform in temperatures ranging from -40°F to 131°F with a rated performance life of 50,000 hours and a 5-year limited warranty. The downlights are IC-rated for use in insulated ceiling applications; exceed IECC air leakage requirements; meet strict California JA8 standards; and are Title 24 compliant. Available accessories enable both new construction and retrofit applications. For more information about the Lumen & Color Selectable LED Downlight Fixture Series, visit https://www.earthtronics.com/product/color-and-wattage-selectable-led-commercial-downlight/.

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Muskegon, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005990/en/