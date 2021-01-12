|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
15:24 | 12.01.2021
EarthTronics Introduces New Powerful Emergency Drivers for LED Backup Lighting
EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces its line of LED Backup Drivers to regulate the power supplied to the LED fixture to ensure that lighting is promptly, automatically provided when power fails for people to evacuate safely in a suitable time in the event of an emergency.
The backup drivers regulate the power supplied insuring that the fixture can provide egress lighting to meet local codes. When the power goes out, the emergency driver detects the AC power outage and automatically switches to the working emergency mode for 90 minutes. When AC power is present, the LED load from the LED driver is at a normal power supply.
The line of LED Backup Drivers from EarthTronics includes linear highbay, UFO highbay, vapor tight/traditional wall pack, panel/troffer, linear highbay and commercial downlight backup drivers for TLED Type B, vapor tight, linear highbay, UFO highbay, LED panels, LED troffers, traditional wall packs and commercial downlights.
Listed for factory or field installations under UL924 & CSA C22.2 NO. 141, the batteries for the LED Backup Drivers provide 500 cycles of standard charge and discharge. The drivers are designed with circuit protection for over charge, discharge and short circuit. When AC power is restored the emergency driver automatically recharges the battery within 24 hours. For more information about the new EarthTronics LED Backup Drivers and product compatibility visit EM Driver Compatibility or call (866) 632-7840.
