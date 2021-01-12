15:34 | 12.01.2021

EarthTronics Introduces New Powerful Emergency Drivers for LED Backup Lighting

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces its line of LED Backup Drivers to regulate the power supplied to the LED fixture to ensure that lighting is promptly, automatically provided when power fails for people to evacuate safely in a suitable time in the event of an emergency. The backup drivers regulate the power supplied insuring that the fixture can provide egress lighting to meet local codes. When the power goes out, the emergency driver detects the AC power outage and automatically switches to the working emergency mode for 90 minutes. When AC power is present, the LED load from the LED driver is at a normal power supply. The line of LED Backup Drivers from EarthTronics includes linear highbay, UFO highbay, vapor tight/traditional wall pack, panel/troffer, linear highbay and commercial downlight backup drivers for TLED Type B, vapor tight, linear highbay, UFO highbay, LED panels, LED troffers, traditional wall packs and commercial downlights. Listed for factory or field installations under UL924 & CSA C22.2 NO. 141, the batteries for the LED Backup Drivers provide 500 cycles of standard charge and discharge. The drivers are designed with circuit protection for over charge, discharge and short circuit. When AC power is restored the emergency driver automatically recharges the battery within 24 hours. For more information about the new EarthTronics LED Backup Drivers and product compatibility visit EM Driver Compatibility or call (866) 632-7840.

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Norton Shores, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112005710/en/