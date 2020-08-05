|
05.08.2020
EAS Energy Partners Close Landmark Clean Energy Deal on Largest Sewer Heat Recovery System in North America
EAS Energy Partners (EAS), a consortium led by Enwave Energy Corporation, announces completion of a landmark renewable energy project partnership for the National Western Center in Denver, Colorado. Enwave’s “Sewer Heat Recovery system,” an innovative technology that heats and cools buildings with recycled thermal energy from nearby pipelines, will be the largest clean technology system of its kind in North America.
Increasingly, modern campuses, municipalities, and districts are looking for sustainable energy solutions to harness both environmental and economic benefits. This new district energy technology, custom-built for the National Western Center, an urban campus intended as a year-round global destination for agriculture, western heritage and culture, will help the center meet its ambitious clean energy goals. As Enwave’s first project in this region, it symbolizes the company’s rapid expansion and success in new cities across North America.
Enwave’s novel technology will contribute to the city of Denver’s climate action plan to reduce carbon emissions. Using Enwave’s system, the 250-acre campus will avoid emitting an estimated 2,600 metric tons of carbon (CO2) per year — the equivalent of eliminating 6.6 million vehicle passenger miles driven in Denver annually — and will promote better air quality and health for the surrounding neighborhoods. The benefits of this system include high efficiency, lower capital costs, and a reliable and resilient energy source during outages.
EAS is the National Western Center’s official energy partner. It includes Enwave, the largest core-competency district energy provider in North America, AECOM Technical Services Inc., and Denver-based Saunders Construction. AECOM and Saunders formed a design-build joint venture to design and deliver the project. This combination uses AECOM’s design expertise and specialist abilities in energy master planning and sewer heat recovery and Saunders’ well-established competence in this type of construction in the Denver area. EAS is responsible for delivering local district and renewable energy solutions and maintaining their long-term operations and efficiency.
For more information about how the system operates, please see the National Western Center’s site here.
“We made a promise to be at the forefront of sustainability, and we’re delivering. Knowing we’ll have to heat and cool our buildings one way or another, we chose an innovative, clean-energy system that virtually makes something from nothing.” – Brad Buchanan, CEO, National Western Center
“We’re excited to be part of a team that will establish the National Western Center as a world class, innovative, and educational destination – one that will actively contribute to revitalizing the local area with new jobs, educational programs and activities to engage the community and improve the economic opportunities around this site.” – Annika Moman, Senior Vice President, AECOM Energy
“The National Western Center Campus Energy project is a big step forward in meeting Denver’s Climate Action Task Force’s goals of reducing the City’s emissions to zero by 2040. As a Colorado-headquartered business, we are proud to be part of developing and constructing this innovative, highly sustainable project.” – Justin Cooper, President, Saunders Construction
Saunders is dedicated to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and recognizes that investing in employees, focusing on safety, improving business processes and reducing environmental impact adds value to the industry. For additional information, please visit www.saundersinc.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
