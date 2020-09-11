|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:01 | 11.09.2020
East Resources Acquisition Company Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing September 14, 2020
East Resources Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: ERESU) (the “Company”) announced that, commencing September 14, 2020, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “Units”) may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the Units. The Shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC (“NASDAQ”) under the ticker symbols “ERES” and “ERESW,” respectively. Those Units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “ERESU.”
The Units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC served as the sole book runner for the offering.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on July 22, 2020.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
SOURCE East Resources Acquisition Company
