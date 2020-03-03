|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 03.03.2020
Easy-to-Use SCALE-2 Plug-and-Play Gate Drivers from Power Integrations Suit Press-Pack IGBT Modules
Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications, today introduced the 1SP0351 SCALE-2™ single-channel, +15/-10 V, plug-and-play gate-driver, developed specifically for new 4500 V press-pack IGBT (PPI) modules from manufacturers such as Toshiba, Westcode and ABB. Based on Power Integrations’ widely used SCALE-2 chipset, the new gate-drivers are perfectly suited for high-reliability applications such as HVDC VSC, STATCOM/FACTS and medium-voltage drives.
Designed for ease of use, 1SP0351 drivers feature plug-and-play capability, which facilitates commissioning and allows immediate operation after installation. The inclusion of a simple two-pin power plug also simplifies operation, and conformal coating increases product ruggedness and reliability.
Comments Thorsten Schmidt, technical product manager at Power Integrations: “These drivers are the optimum drive solution for the industry’s leading press-pack IGBT modules. Devices are rugged, reliable and simple to use.”
The new 1SP0351 SCALE-2 gate drivers meet creepage and clearance specifications according to IEC standards (IEC 61800-5-1). They are available now priced at $214.20 in 1,000-piece quantities. More information is available from the Power Integrations website at www.power.com/products/scale-2-plug-and-play-drivers/1SP0351/.
Power Integrations, SCALE, SCALE-2 and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.
