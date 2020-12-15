0:00 | 16.12.2020

Eat Just Follows Regulatory Approval With Historic, First-Ever Sale of Cultured Meat

Eat Just, Inc., a company that applies cutting-edge science and technology to create healthier, more sustainable foods, today announced that on the heels of its historic regulatory approval for cultured chicken, it has made the first commercial sale of meat created directly from animal cells for human consumption to 1880, an establishment founded to inspire conversations that change the world. GOOD Meat Cultured Chicken will launch with 1880 this Saturday, December 19.

GOOD Meat Cultured Chicken and 1880 Executive Chef Colin Buchan

When seeking out the world’s first restaurant to sell and serve cultured meat, Eat Just wanted to ensure the partner would not only satisfy guests’ appetites with a superior culinary experience, but would also engage and enlighten with a philosophy of feeding the body and the mind. There was no more perfect partner in Singapore than 1880, which opened three years ago in Robertson Quay and has become known for its innovative menus, thought-provoking events and social impact programming. “This historic step, the first-ever commercial sale of cultured meat, moves us closer to a world where the majority of meat we eat will not require tearing down a single forest, displacing a single animal’s habitat or using a single drop of antibiotics. We’re thrilled to partner with 1880 to launch a product that will someday be served on the dinner tables of families living in the suburbs of Birmingham, Alabama, to the skyscrapers of Shanghai,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of Eat Just. “We are honored to host the global launch of Eat Just’s first cultured meat product. This is a revolutionary step towards solving climate change and creating the opportunity to feed the world without overwhelming the planet,” said 1880 Founder Marc Nicholson, a serial entrepreneur whose past endeavors include venture capital, advertising and a chain of barber shops. Preparing a menu for the inaugural guests to enjoy GOOD Meat Cultured Chicken was a feat in and of itself. Diners will take an immersive journey through the past, present and future of our food system – an experience that culminates with three cultured chicken dishes, each bite influenced by a top chicken-producing country in the world: China, Brazil and the United States. Eat Just is particularly proud to share that the first diners will be young people age 14-18 who have shown, through their consistent actions, a commitment to building a better planet. “This is a very exciting collaboration for me. It’s working with new ingredients, something very creative, something we’ve never quite seen before and I think people are going to love it,” said 1880 Executive Chef Colin Buchan, an alumnus of Michelin-starred establishments including Marco Pierre White’s L’Escargot and former private chef to David and Victoria Beckham. “Rarely does a career chef get the chance to create an entirely new category of food and help design an interactive meal to introduce that product, and the meaning behind it, to the world for the very first time. Working with Chef Colin on such a groundbreaking menu has been an exciting project. We look forward to sharing it with 1880’s clientele in the coming weeks and months,” said Chef Nate Park, Director of Product Development at Eat Just. In compliance with COVID-19 limited capacity safety measures, launch event photography and b-roll will be made available to press immediately after the first seating. For more information on GOOD Meat, visit gdmeat.com. For more information on 1880, visit 1880.com.sg.

