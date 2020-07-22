15:28 | 22.07.2020

Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable August 28, 2020

The Board of Directors of power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable August 28, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2020. Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923. Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 93,000 employees. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

