12:30 | 29.09.2020

Eaton Vehicle Group’s Chief Engineer Receives Prestigious Purdue University Award for Work in Reducing Emissions

Power management company Eaton today announced that Dr. James E. McCarthy, Jr., has been awarded the 2020 Outstanding Mechanical Engineering Award from Purdue’s School of Mechanical Engineering for his work on conserving fossil fuels and reducing emissions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005191/en/Dr. James E. McCarthy, Jr., a chief engineer with Eaton’s Vehicle Group, has been awarded the 2020 Outstanding Mechanical Engineering Award from Purdue’s School of Mechanical Engineering for his work on conserving fossil fuels and reducing emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)

McCarthy, a chief engineer with Eaton’s Vehicle Group, has led the development of numerous emissions-reducing and fuel-saving technologies, including variable valvetrain systems such as diesel cylinder deactivation (CDA). He’s also authored multiple white papers on the topic. Cylinder deactivation is a fuel-efficient strategy to maintain desirable diesel aftertreatment temperatures for idle and low-load operation drive cycles, while at the same time producing a 4 percent to 35 percent reduction in fuel consumption. NOx emissions are reduced simultaneously as cylinder deactivation helps heat the exhaust for improved catalyst efficiency. “This recognition of Jim McCarthy and his work in important research and development of fuel-saving and emission-reduction technologies is well-deserved,” said Karl Sievertsen, chief technology officer, Eaton’s Vehicle Group. “For nearly 20 years, Jim has proven to be an invaluable resource as we strive to produce technologies that make the transportation industry cleaner and more efficient.” Every year, the School of Mechanical Engineering at Purdue University recognizes alumni who have demonstrated excellence in industry, academia, governmental service or other endeavors related to mechanical engineering. Honorees have shown outstanding character and leadership and have accomplished breakthroughs in research and development. Since 1991, 285 alumni have been honored with the prestigious Outstanding Mechanical Engineer Award. Aside from receiving this award, McCarthy has also been previously recognized for his efforts as a dedicated mentor of young engineering students and for helping to establish the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) COMVEC Student Panel. Additionally, he’s taught classes at Purdue and other learning institutions. McCarthy holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering, as well as a Doctor of Philosophy degree in mechanical engineering, all from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. He has worked at Eaton since 2003. Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 93,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005191/en/