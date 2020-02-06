20:51 | 06.02.2020

EB-5 Industry Leader ALC Spearheads Medical Donations and Support to Help Fight Wuhan Coronavirus

American Lending Center (ALC), in partnership with its sister company Sunstone Management, have begun a series of donations to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. With the total number of confirmed cases above 28,000 and those in the US rising daily, the declared global health emergency requires a global response. ALC is the first EB-5 regional center and Sunstone is the first U.S. investment firm to send aid to be distributed among hospitals in China, collaborating directly with Chinese government officials, hospital facilities and transport services. Medical supplies have become so limited in China that basic needs can be too expensive for hospitals to afford, with one face mask going for up to $30 USD and delivery delayed by up to two months. ALC and Sunstone’s initial donation, which arrived in Beijing for distribution across China on February 3, included 17,000 masks for six hospitals. The medical facilities receiving supplies are two hospitals in Jingzhou, one in Nanzhang, and one in Huangmei – all in Hubei Province surrounding the City of Wuhan – as well as hospitals in Beijing and Chongqing. ALC and Sunstone will continue to support efforts to halt the rapid spread of the disease by facilitating further donations of medical clothing, devices and other important supplies as directed by those on the ground, with a second shipment of 2500 medical coveralls and 100 sets of medical goggles to be shipped early next week. As an international corporation working with clients across East Asia and America, ALC and Sunstone are deeply saddened by the tragedy unfolding in Wuhan and uniquely tuned to the local and global impact this disease is causing. “At ALC and Sunstone, it is our corporate and social responsibility to respond to this global health crisis with the strength and speed that combining our resources allows,” said John Shen, ALC’s chief executive officer and founding partner of Sunstone. “We urge our peers in the EB-5 industry and across the international business community to contribute however possible, and I am available as a resource to all wishing to provide support.”

About American Lending Center

ALC’s predominant focus on placing EB-5 investments exclusively in the senior loan structure has created the best capital protection for investors throughout the EB-5 process. Its rigorous construction management system led by highly successful third parties, in coordination with the senior loan operation, has driven the consistent success of its investments. As a result, ALC has successfully provided over 350 million dollars to American ventures and created over 10,000 full-time jobs throughout the US. It has achieved a 100 percent construction success rate and fully refunded the EB-5 investors who obtained permanent green cards.

About Sunstone Management

Sunstone Management, with subsidiary Sunstone Venture Capital Fund, is a diversified private capital management and investment firm offering comprehensive wealth management solutions to high net worth clients worldwide, in particular U.S. new-immigrant families. Focusing on investments in U.S. based small businesses and lower middle markets, its offerings are carefully structured to meet targeted investor goals ranging from short term senior debt products to longer term, equity, growth capital, and venture capital investment strategies. Sunstone is also extremely active as an investor in tech startups as a founding member of the Long Beach Accelerator, sponsor of the Sunstone Innovation Challenge and more.

