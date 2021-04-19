13:15 | 20.10.2021

EC Infosystems Announces February 2022 for Revised User Conference Date

EC Infosystems, a leader in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Billing/Customer Information Solutions (CIS) for companies in the deregulated energy industry, announced their annual user conference has been moved to February 2-4, 2022 and will remain at The Four Seasons Resort and Spa in Orlando, Florida. In facing the difficult decision to push the event scheduled for November 2021, EC Infosystems will offer a half-day virtual session on November 11, 2021. The virtual gathering will feature an abbreviated version of the original agenda, with a full agenda for the in-person event to be released in the coming months. Virtual registration is open currently. Located conveniently in the Walt Disney hotel district and just three miles from the legendary theme parks, the user conference will be held at the sprawling Four Seasons Resort and Spa at 10100 Dream Tree Boulevard LAKE BUENA VISTA, Orlando, FL 32836. “The continued health of our clients, employees, and communities are a top priority, and we made the tough choice to push our event to February when we believe the pandemic will be in a safer state for both Florida and in the pandemic as a whole,” says EC Infosystems’ President and CEO, Mohan Wanchoo. The 2022 event will focus on “Driving Growth.” Retailers can expect to collaborate, learn, and strategize significant growth opportunities leveraging EC Infosystems’ industry leading technology and tools. “We look forward to welcoming our clients into a safe environment in February,” says Ananda Goswami, EC Infosystems’ Chief Revenue Officer. User conference registration is complimentary and open for registration only to EC Infosystems’ EDI and Billing clients. Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the extremely discounted lodging options at The Four Seasons Orlando early. EC Infosystems will also be offering a limited number of sponsorship opportunities for any energy industry companies looking to partner with their expansive customer base. To learn more or register, please visit the EC Infosystems’ website and reserve your spot today.

About EC Infosystems

EC Infosystems is a market-leading Software as a Service provider (SaaS) of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and UtiliBill™ (Billing/Customer Information Solutions (CIS)), serving more than 300 clients in the deregulated energy industry across the United States. The company’s sophisticated software platform is user friendly, improves efficiency and operating performance, and provides clients with a strong competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.ecinfosystems.com.

