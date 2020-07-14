13:30 | 14.07.2020

EC Infosystems Successfully Signs Power Up Energy for EDI/Billing Services

EC Infosystems, a leader in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Billing/Customer Information Solutions (CIS) for companies in the deregulated energy industry, has announced a partnership with Power Up Energy, LLC for billing and EDI services. Power Up Energy plans to begin offering supply service in the New Jersey deregulated market, servicing both residential and commercial customers for their electricity and natural gas needs. “EC Infosystems’ ability to successfully launch and provide unparalleled support to start-up retailers like Power Up Energy is the cornerstone in our strategic business model,” says EC Infosystems’ President and CEO, Mohan Wanchoo. “Several of our most longstanding clients partnered with us from their inception, and it has been exciting to see not just their growth but their unique impact to the deregulated energy market.” While the initial marketing plan includes a roll-out in New Jersey utilities PSEG and JCPL, Power Up Energy intends to expand rapidly throughout PJM and the neighboring ISO zones thereafter. “As a start-up energy company, we sought a partner that could provide speed-to-market, agility and affordability to scale rapidly, and an emerging technology,” explains Joseph Pane, President of Power Up Energy. “EC Infosystems possesses all of these qualities and more in what we sought in a valued billing/EDI partner.” “Despite strained economics during this unprecedented time, EC Infosystems has been fortunate to not just hold our market position but continue on the upward trend of new client acquisitions,” says Ananda Goswami, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for EC Infosystems. “We attribute that success to our company’s ability to quickly pivot to remote work successfully which allowed all departments to easily operate without interruption.” EC Infosystems provides unique contract and pricing structures for emerging energy start-ups across all deregulated markets. From new supplier ventures to veteran energy companies, EC Infosystems offers advanced, scalable, and flexible energy products, providing retailers of all sizes streamlined back-office and a cohesive EDI/billing solution.

About EC Infosystems

EC Infosystems is a market-leading Software as a Service provider (SaaS) of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and UtiliBill™ (Billing/Customer Information Solutions (CIS)), serving more than 300 clients in the deregulated energy industry across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. The company’s sophisticated software platform is user friendly, improves efficiency and operating performance, and provides clients with a strong competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.ecinfosystems.com

