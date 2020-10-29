|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:00 | 29.10.2020
EDF Renewables North America and Pedernales Electric Cooperative Sign Power Purchase Agreement for King Creek 1 Wind Project
EDF Renewables North America and Pedernales Electric Cooperative Inc. (PEC), the largest distribution electric cooperative in the United States, today announced the signing of a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a 100 megawatt (MW) share of the King Creek 1 Wind Project. Located on ranch land in Throckmorton and Haskell Counties, Texas, the King Creek project expects to begin delivering clean electricity in Q4 2021.
King Creek 1 will consist of 47 wind turbine generators. Construction is expected to start by the end of 2020. The project will create approximately 300 construction related jobs during its peak, and will benefit the local community over its operating life through land lease, tax, and other payments.
“EDF Renewables looks forward to supplying Pedernales with competitively-priced, clean energy through the King Creek 1 Wind Project,” said Ryan Pfaff, Executive Vice President, Grid-Scale Power at EDF Renewables. “Pedernales’ decision to include clean energy in its resource portfolio helped to make the project a reality, which will provide an economic boost to the local economy through new construction and operations jobs, and expanded tax base.”
“We’re excited about the expansion of our power portfolio to include 100 MW of wind power,” said Julie C. Parsley, PEC’s Chief Executive Officer.
With 35 years of experience and 16 gigawatts (GW) of renewable projects developed throughout North America, EDF Renewables provides a fully integrated bundle of energy solutions from grid-scale wind, solar, and solar plus storage projects to electric vehicle charging and energy storage management.
The expected electricity generated at full capacity is enough to meet the consumption of approximately 26,000 average Texas homes1.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer