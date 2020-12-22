21:22 | 22.12.2020

EDF Renewables North America Announces Commercial Operation at Merricourt Wind Project in North Dakota

EDF Renewables North America today announced that the 150 megawatt (MW) Merricourt Wind Project achieved commercial operation and has been turned over to Otter Tail Power Company, a subsidiary of Otter Tail Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select Market: OTTR). EDF Renewables developed and managed the construction process for Otter Tail Power under an Asset Purchase Agreement and turnkey Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Agreement.

Located approximately 10 miles southwest of Kulm, North Dakota, in McIntosh and Dickey Counties, the Project created 260 construction jobs as well as injected millions of dollars in economic benefits to the local area. The 75 Vestas wind turbines are expected to generate enough energy to meet the consumption of nearly 65,000 homes1 annually. “North Dakota’s abundant wind resource and supportive regulatory environment combine to create an opportunity to provide low-cost, reliable clean energy to utilities like Otter Tail Power Company,” said Kate O’Hair, Vice President, North Region Development at EDF Renewables. “After many years of development, we are thrilled to see this project fully operational. Our gratitude goes out to Otter Tail Power Company for making this project a reality, and especially the local community and landowners who have supported Merricourt Wind through the years.” “Completing the Merricourt Wind Energy Center marks a major milestone,” said Otter Tail Power Company President Tim Rogelstad. “At approximately $260 million, Merricourt is the largest capital investment in Otter Tail Power Company’s history. Thank you to EDF Renewables and everyone involved with this project. Your tireless efforts and dedication have made it possible.” EDF Renewables is one of the largest renewable energy developers in North America with 16 gigawatts of wind, solar, and storage projects developed throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. With 35 years of experience and 16 gigawatts of renewable projects developed throughout North America, EDF Renewables provides a fully integrated bundle of energy solutions from grid-scale wind, solar, and solar plus storage projects to electric vehicle charging and energy storage management.

About EDF Renewables North America:

EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 11 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

