21:22 | 22.12.2020
EDF Renewables North America Announces Commercial Operation at Merricourt Wind Project in North Dakota
EDF Renewables North America today announced that the 150 megawatt (MW) Merricourt Wind Project achieved commercial operation and has been turned over to Otter Tail Power Company, a subsidiary of Otter Tail Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select Market: OTTR). EDF Renewables developed and managed the construction process for Otter Tail Power under an Asset Purchase Agreement and turnkey Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Agreement.
“North Dakota’s abundant wind resource and supportive regulatory environment combine to create an opportunity to provide low-cost, reliable clean energy to utilities like Otter Tail Power Company,” said Kate O’Hair, Vice President, North Region Development at EDF Renewables. “After many years of development, we are thrilled to see this project fully operational. Our gratitude goes out to Otter Tail Power Company for making this project a reality, and especially the local community and landowners who have supported Merricourt Wind through the years.”
“Completing the Merricourt Wind Energy Center marks a major milestone,” said Otter Tail Power Company President Tim Rogelstad. “At approximately $260 million, Merricourt is the largest capital investment in Otter Tail Power Company’s history. Thank you to EDF Renewables and everyone involved with this project. Your tireless efforts and dedication have made it possible.”
EDF Renewables is one of the largest renewable energy developers in North America with 16 gigawatts of wind, solar, and storage projects developed throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
With 35 years of experience and 16 gigawatts of renewable projects developed throughout North America, EDF Renewables provides a fully integrated bundle of energy solutions from grid-scale wind, solar, and solar plus storage projects to electric vehicle charging and energy storage management.
